NLE Choppa Has the Best Time Posing With a Rolls-Royce Cullinan

You don’t need many other props when you have a Rolls-Royce Cullinan at your disposal, and this is something rapper NLE Choppa discovered as well for his pictures on social media.
NLE Choppa, whose real name is Bryson Lashun Potts, rose to fame in 2019 with his hit single “Shotta Flow,” and has been around ever since. And although the Memphis, Tennessee-based rapper is just 19 years old, he already has a $3 million net worth.
In one of his most recent posts on social media, he showed that he’s living a great life, and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan is part of it. The one in the pictures comes with a matte black exterior and a red cabin.
The Cullinan, which is the only SUV in Rolls-Royce's current lineup, quickly became a top favorite among celebrities and rappers, especially, after it was introduced in 2019. It combines everything they need to make a statement, it’s luxurious, with an imposing exterior and quite a performance.
It comes with the luxury manufacturer’s 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine under the hood, which is good for 563 horsepower (570 ps) and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm), sent to all wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Although the SUV is generally meant to be enjoyed from the back seat, it also offers quite a thrill when getting behind the wheel. It’s able to go from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) and reach a top speed electronically limited to 155 mph (250 kph).
Given how highly popular it is among celebrities and other high-profile names, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan is also a way to show your wealth and status and it looks like NLE Choppa picked up on that, as well. Besides the Cullinan, which he showed on different occasions, he also posed with a Cadillac Escalade and a Lamborghini Urus, although it’s unclear whether he owns those. But for a 19-year-old, the Cullinan is more than a great start.
In one of his most recent posts on social media, he showed that he’s living a great life, and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan is part of it. The one in the pictures comes with a matte black exterior and a red cabin.
The Cullinan, which is the only SUV in Rolls-Royce's current lineup, quickly became a top favorite among celebrities and rappers, especially, after it was introduced in 2019. It combines everything they need to make a statement, it’s luxurious, with an imposing exterior and quite a performance.
It comes with the luxury manufacturer’s 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine under the hood, which is good for 563 horsepower (570 ps) and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm), sent to all wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Although the SUV is generally meant to be enjoyed from the back seat, it also offers quite a thrill when getting behind the wheel. It’s able to go from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) and reach a top speed electronically limited to 155 mph (250 kph).
Given how highly popular it is among celebrities and other high-profile names, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan is also a way to show your wealth and status and it looks like NLE Choppa picked up on that, as well. Besides the Cullinan, which he showed on different occasions, he also posed with a Cadillac Escalade and a Lamborghini Urus, although it’s unclear whether he owns those. But for a 19-year-old, the Cullinan is more than a great start.