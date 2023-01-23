Wait a Minute, Where Are You Going With This Sporty-Looking 2024 Ford Crossover Prototype?

Ford and Volkswagen have an ongoing deal that will involve sharing platforms and making cars in the same factories. One of those platforms is Volkswagen's MEB, which underpins the ID.3, ID.4, and others, and it is set to spawn a crossover for the Blue Oval. It will be one of seven upcoming EVs for the American brand, as we already know that number from a previous announcement made last year.
It is important to note that the Ford-VW tie-up will involve three passenger cars and four commercial vehicles. In other words, the prototype that is featured in the photo gallery and in the image at the top of this article is supposed to be one of the three passenger cars that the Blue Oval will build based on a Volkswagen Group platform.
From what we already know from previous statements, it should be an EV that is smaller than the Mustang Mach-E, yet bigger than the Puma. In other words, this should be something similar to a Volkswagen ID.4, if we think about it, and it looks like it fits the bill from that perspective, at least from what we can distinguish from the photos. However, in some images, the prototype looks awfully small, while in others it looks bigger than a Kuga.
This is the first public sighting of the prototype, it is camouflaged to mark the occasion, and this barely covers the basics. The prototype was spotted in Europe while it was driven in an enclosed compound, where it did not even require license plates. The facility in question was full of other Ford vehicles, so it is easy to presume that it is one of the company's European centers.
Most likely, these images were taken near Ford's headquarters in Koln, Germany, or in Aachen, where the Blue Oval has one of its development centers, which is called a Research and Innovation Center. The firm has a proving ground in nearby Belgium, in Lommel, which may also be a place where the firm was testing this prototype.
There is a possibility that the facility in question was neither in Koln, Aachen, nor in any of the mentioned locations. The location is not that important right now, but it may be among the things that are clear about the vehicle.
We still do not know what Ford intends to name the new crossover, but we do know that it is an all-electric model and that it will have a size that is close to the Volkswagen ID.4. For now, it is referred to as the "medium-sized crossover," and it is set to be followed by a “sport crossover” that will share Volkswagen's MEB platform. There is a chance that this is the sport crossover prototype, and not the medium-sized one, but the Blue Oval will not clear that up for us.
From a styling perspective, it will have a boxy shape, slim LED headlights, an angular tailgate, and what looks like an inspiration from the Explorer on an ID.4 body, but only as far as styling cues go. The interior is allegedly set to be exclusive to Ford, as well, while Volkswagen will keep its touch controls for itself on the ID.4 and its siblings within the group.
