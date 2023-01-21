Tuned Rolls-Royce Cullinan Has Hips So Wide Pique Might Cheat on It

At this point, it kind of seems like almost every Rolls-Royce Cullinan out there has received some sort of aftermarket work. Proof stand our numerous stories that have depicted quite a few luxury SUVs made at Goodwood with the occasional mod, and that list has now grown to include yet another one.
Arguably a pretty take on it, it is the work of 1016 Industries, which has signed that wide body kit that is definitely the icing on the cake when it comes to this build, and it made its way to social media earlier this week, shared by 310banned on Instagram.
The front and rear bumpers needed to be modified in order to work with those fender flares. There is a new set of side skirts on deck too, beefier than the OEM ones, and the tailgate is decorated by two spoilers, one above and one below the windscreen. Also looking compared to the one equipping the stock Rolls-Royce Cullinan, the four-fin diffuser has cutouts for what seem to be new exhaust tips.
Up front, that imposing grille that is typical of vehicles made by the Goodwood company has a bi-tone look, with a touch of orange, otherwise replicated on the center caps of the wheels. The concave set, with a multi-spoke design, and a bigger diameter compared to what Rolls-Royce is offering for the Cullinan, also came from the aftermarket world, and, together with the deleted chrome trim, which was all blacked out for the sake of making the ride look sportier, round off the changes.
Unfortunately, they haven’t released any clear pictures of the interior at the time of writing, but one image does reveal that it has orange leather upholstery wrapped around the seats, and probably most touchable parts, stitched together with black string, and decorated by black piping. We can also see some shiny trim, and not much else, but it is still enough to give us an idea of what it looks like.
It is never polite to ask a Rolls-Royce how fast it is, but we do know that the Cullinan needs less than six seconds to complete the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint. A stock example will run out of breath at 155 mph (250 kph), which is its top speed, and it is likely that the pictured copy hasn’t received any work under the hood.
But that’s alright, you see, because we are still looking at a twin-turbo 6.75-liter V12 engine that pumps out 562 hp (570 ps/419 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. The power unit works in concert with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The luxury SUV tips the scales at 5,865 pounds (2,660 kg), the spec sheet reveals, and it has a wheelbase that is almost 130 inches (3,295 mm) long.
So, is this tuned copy a yay or a nay to you?
