Rolls-Royce Cullinan Has a Dark Soul and Matching Attire, Do You Dig the Spec?

Can you remember how many tuned copies of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan you’ve seen? Likely not, as despite costing a small fortune, it literally feels like almost all owners have done something to theirs.
Be it new wheels, which is probably the most common modification, crazy body kits, re-upholstered interiors, and the occasional power boost, these are the usual recipes behind the British company’s luxury SUV when it comes to the tuning world.
The latest that we came across, whose images were shared on social media one day ago by al13wheels, stays true to most of the aforementioned mods, and it does look radically different compared to the stock examples. More specifically, it is only a few tweaks away from becoming darker than night itself, and that would have been something extra to write home about.
Nonetheless, we do dig the overall look of this Roll-Royce Cullinan, which features a wide body kit, with fender flares, beefier side skirts, and a few attachments at the front and rear. There are no more chrome details on the outside, as everything has been blacked out, and the only contrasting feature is an orange pinstripe – well, that and the front and rear logos.
Contributing to the makeover are the smoked headlamps, and the privacy windows all around. Unfortunately, the taillights haven’t been blacked out. As for the alloys, since this Cullinan came to the World Wide Web from a wheel maker, we have some details about them. They measure 24 inches in diameter, and they are called the C00-109R Aerodic. We won’t delve into the pricing and availability of its new shoes, as we will wrap it up by telling you that the vehicle also sits closer to the ground than stock. So, what’s your take on it, is it a yay or a nay in your book?
The latest that we came across, whose images were shared on social media one day ago by al13wheels, stays true to most of the aforementioned mods, and it does look radically different compared to the stock examples. More specifically, it is only a few tweaks away from becoming darker than night itself, and that would have been something extra to write home about.
Nonetheless, we do dig the overall look of this Roll-Royce Cullinan, which features a wide body kit, with fender flares, beefier side skirts, and a few attachments at the front and rear. There are no more chrome details on the outside, as everything has been blacked out, and the only contrasting feature is an orange pinstripe – well, that and the front and rear logos.
Contributing to the makeover are the smoked headlamps, and the privacy windows all around. Unfortunately, the taillights haven’t been blacked out. As for the alloys, since this Cullinan came to the World Wide Web from a wheel maker, we have some details about them. They measure 24 inches in diameter, and they are called the C00-109R Aerodic. We won’t delve into the pricing and availability of its new shoes, as we will wrap it up by telling you that the vehicle also sits closer to the ground than stock. So, what’s your take on it, is it a yay or a nay in your book?