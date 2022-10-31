Nissan Will Showcase 2023 Z and Frontier-Focused Nismo Performance Parts at SEMA

Nissan is one of the big automotive names that will make the 2022 SEMA Show a household event instead of just allowing the aftermarket realm to snatch all the glory for itself.
The Japanese automaker recently announced it would march guns-blazing – or, rather, with the tires screeching and up in smoke – into Las Vegas for their latest installment to the SEMA Show saga. Their “trilling A-to-Z lineup of on- and off-road concepts” includes six new entries into the fold, from V8 muscle to an EV-swapped classic, plus the public debut of the all-new Z GT4 racing car.
So, it is quite easy to understand they have lots of big premieres for the 2022 SEMA Show event in Las Vegas, Nevada. But now the automaker also wants to focus on the smaller Nismo things. So, they just announced a “thrilling range of Nismo performance parts” and accessories that will allow owners “to personalize the Nissan Z and Frontier” for either off-road style or on-road performance. Or is that vice versa, perhaps?
Anyway, they also say that “launching a new range of performance-oriented Nismo parts demonstrates our commitment to supporting enthusiasts, who have long been passionate about personalizing and modifying their Nissan vehicles,” according to Kim Less, vice president, Aftersales, Nissan U.S. Most importantly, all the parts have an OEM new-vehicle warranty of 3 years/36k miles (almost 58,000 km).
However, that only applies to newly purchased automobiles with the parts bundled at the moment of acquisition. If installed at a later date, their warranty drops to “factory warranty or 12-month/12,000-mile coverage, whichever is higher.” All the new Nismo accessories will be on point at the SEMA Show (November 1-4) on a couple of large display walls at Nissan’s Thrill Street exhibit in the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall (booth #52141), plus a couple of demonstrator vehicles, a Frontier pickup truck and the 2023 Z sports car.
