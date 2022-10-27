Nissan Ad Reinforced Theory That Pigeon Crappy Attacks on Cars Were Never Random

Pigeons and cars have been enemies for ages. Just wash your vehicle with tenderness, love, and care and park it to watch crappy attacks from these flying vandals to all your work and your car’s paint job. Leave the mess pigeons generated with their acid droppings, and you’ll have a massive problem as time goes by. Some think that is random, while others believe pigeons have an attack plan. Nissan reinforced that theory in 1997 with a fantastic commercial.

16 photos