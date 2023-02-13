Nissan's Leaf and X-Trail Show Off the e-4ORCE System in the Perilous Pyrenees Mountains

Nissan’s e-4ORCE is an advanced twin-motor all-wheel drive system that’s been explicitly engineered for electrified and fully electric powertrains. The brand announced the technology touched ground in the Pyrenees mountains of Europe, where it will be tested in challenging winter conditions.
Admittedly, its name might appear a bit peculiar, but there’s meaning behind it – the “e” in e-4ORCE stands for the brand’s 100% electric motor drive system, while “4ORCE” refers to the car’s physical energy and power. Lastly, the “4” represents all-wheel control.
Nissan’s team of engineers focused on three core elements: chassis control technologies, electric motor management, and all-wheel drive systems. The aim is to create a groundbreaking technology suitable for day-to-day use that offers reassurance and inspires confidence in all conditions and seasons.
First of all, the innovative e-4ORCE drive system was designed to be used on Nissan’s fully electric powertrains or with the brand’s e-POWER system. Late last year, Nissan announced the e-4ORCE system was available for two models: the X-Trail compact crossover SUV (named Rogue in North America) and the Ariya battery electric compact crossover SUV. In both cases, the wheels are powered solely by electric motors.
Regarding the X-Trail, the dual e-motor system outputs a total of 157 kW (213 ps). Furthermore, the 150 kW front motor can deliver 330 Nm (242 lb-ft) of torque, while the rear 100 kW motor provides 195 Nm (145 lb-ft). Even though the car is pretty sizeable, the electric setup makes it quite agile – it’ll take about 7 seconds to reach 100 kph (62 mph) from a standstill. Moreover, its rear torque response is 10,000 times faster compared to a mechanical 4WD system.
In the case of the Ariya, the drive system gives it a total system output of 225 kW (306 ps), with a maximum torque of 600 Nm (443 lb-ft). Fully press the acceleration pedal, and the Ariya will take you to 100 kph in 5.7 seconds.
You might wonder, “What does this system actually do?”. Well, it uses the battery to power a twin-motor system distributed on each axle. After you turn e-4ORCE on, it enables you to follow your intended cornering line without worrying too much about steering correction – this way, you can feel the full power of the electrified vehicle.
Maximizing grip is critical for any vehicle, especially when dealing with rough conditions – Nissan’s technology distributes the torque to the front and rear, and the braking is individually controlled for each wheel. Whether you’re driving on a snowy, oily, or just any type of slippery road, the twin-motor system will keep the vehicle on the right course.
What makes the system so efficient in stabilizing the vehicle is the balanced distribution of power, which can be adjusted significantly faster than conventional mechanical all-wheel drives. Specifically, it can be done in 1/10000th of a second.
The e-4ORCE also provides a neat feature that makes your ride more comfortable – it minimizes the body’s longitudinal “dive” under deceleration via powerful regenerative braking. Having a twin-motor system means you’ll have a higher level of regenerative energy capture than a single-motor system.
Nissan is keen on demonstrating the capabilities of its system in a series of electrifying test drives across three European countries, from the wet and windy English countryside to the Circuit Andorra, the world’s highest permanent racetrack located at 2,400 m (7,874 feet). The e-4ORCE has touched down in the Pyrenees, where the Ariya and X-Trail have tackled the snowy environment.
Nissan’s team of engineers focused on three core elements: chassis control technologies, electric motor management, and all-wheel drive systems. The aim is to create a groundbreaking technology suitable for day-to-day use that offers reassurance and inspires confidence in all conditions and seasons.
First of all, the innovative e-4ORCE drive system was designed to be used on Nissan’s fully electric powertrains or with the brand’s e-POWER system. Late last year, Nissan announced the e-4ORCE system was available for two models: the X-Trail compact crossover SUV (named Rogue in North America) and the Ariya battery electric compact crossover SUV. In both cases, the wheels are powered solely by electric motors.
Regarding the X-Trail, the dual e-motor system outputs a total of 157 kW (213 ps). Furthermore, the 150 kW front motor can deliver 330 Nm (242 lb-ft) of torque, while the rear 100 kW motor provides 195 Nm (145 lb-ft). Even though the car is pretty sizeable, the electric setup makes it quite agile – it’ll take about 7 seconds to reach 100 kph (62 mph) from a standstill. Moreover, its rear torque response is 10,000 times faster compared to a mechanical 4WD system.
In the case of the Ariya, the drive system gives it a total system output of 225 kW (306 ps), with a maximum torque of 600 Nm (443 lb-ft). Fully press the acceleration pedal, and the Ariya will take you to 100 kph in 5.7 seconds.
You might wonder, “What does this system actually do?”. Well, it uses the battery to power a twin-motor system distributed on each axle. After you turn e-4ORCE on, it enables you to follow your intended cornering line without worrying too much about steering correction – this way, you can feel the full power of the electrified vehicle.
Maximizing grip is critical for any vehicle, especially when dealing with rough conditions – Nissan’s technology distributes the torque to the front and rear, and the braking is individually controlled for each wheel. Whether you’re driving on a snowy, oily, or just any type of slippery road, the twin-motor system will keep the vehicle on the right course.
What makes the system so efficient in stabilizing the vehicle is the balanced distribution of power, which can be adjusted significantly faster than conventional mechanical all-wheel drives. Specifically, it can be done in 1/10000th of a second.
The e-4ORCE also provides a neat feature that makes your ride more comfortable – it minimizes the body’s longitudinal “dive” under deceleration via powerful regenerative braking. Having a twin-motor system means you’ll have a higher level of regenerative energy capture than a single-motor system.
Nissan is keen on demonstrating the capabilities of its system in a series of electrifying test drives across three European countries, from the wet and windy English countryside to the Circuit Andorra, the world’s highest permanent racetrack located at 2,400 m (7,874 feet). The e-4ORCE has touched down in the Pyrenees, where the Ariya and X-Trail have tackled the snowy environment.