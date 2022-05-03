Nissan Recalls Certain Rogue Crossovers Over Improperly Manufactured Fuel Tank

A company that isn’t particularly interested in making quality cars, Nissan has issued yet another safety recall that will make a few jaws drop with disgust. On this occasion, certain Rogue crossovers built at the Smyrna plant in Tennessee are recalled over the fuel tank supplier’s oversight.
Due to an incorrect molding parameter change, a number of tanks were produced by YAPP USA Automotive Systems with a thin wall area on the bottom. This condition may lead to a leak if a debris puncture occurs. The Japanese manufacturer also notes that fuel tank performance in the event of a crash is compromised, increasing the risk of injury. As if that wasn’t scary enough, the suspect tanks may not meet certain federal safety regulations.
The attached report highlights that “a production operator noticed a potential anomaly on a fuel tank during the assembly process. A subsequent inspection of the tank revealed a specific area had low wall thickness.” The reason for this discrepancy comes in the guise of “manual changes to a blow molding parameter.” Nissan states that YAPP USA Automotive Systems has implemented a production countermeasure sometime in March 2022.
No fewer than 70 potentially affected tanks were shipped to Smyrna, of which six contained the manufacturing issue. The number of Rogue crossovers fitted with suspect fuel tanks is 52, produced between February 4th and February 24th for the 2022 model year according to the Japanese brand.
Part number 172016RF0A refers to the fuel tank assembly fitted to front-wheel-drive vehicles. As for the remedy, Nissan won’t cheap out. A replacement fuel tank assembly will be installed along with a replacement lock ring, gasket, and O-ring seal. Dealers have been already notified of the recall while customers will be informed by first-class mail on May 19th.
The percentage of vehicles estimated to actually contain the defect is 1 percent because the submission within the federal watchdog’s portal will not allow a non-numeric value. To date, Nissan isn’t aware of any confirmed incidents attributable to the low thickness of the suspect tanks.
