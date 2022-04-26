Nissan Working on New Driver-Assistance Technology for Avoiding Collisions

Nissan has announced that it is currently developing new driver-assistance technology that utilizes accurate, real-time information about the vehicle’s surrounding environment to “dramatically” enhance collision avoidance.
This so-called “ground truth perception” technology utilizes a next-generation high-performance LiDAR system, as well as radar and multiple cameras. The system can then detect (in real time) the shape and distance of various objects, as well as the structure of the area surrounding the car.
Using all those sensors at the same time makes it possible for the vehicle to instantly analyze its current situation, before performing the required collision-avoidance maneuver automatically. This technology can also detect traffic that slows down, plus road obstacles in the distance – meaning your car will be able to change lanes ahead of time.
“Nissan has been first to make a number of advanced driver assistance technologies. When we look at the future of autonomous driving, we believe that it is of utmost importance for owners to feel highly confident in the safety of their vehicle,” said the carmaker’s senior VP of R&D, Takao Asami.
“We are confident that our in-development ground truth perception technology will make a significant contribution to owner confidence, reduced traffic accidents and autonomous driving in the future.”
In order to develop this technology and share knowledge about automated driving, Nissan partnered with cutting-edge companies for the research and development process. Take that next-gen LiDAR for example, which is currently being integrated into Nissan’s on-board systems in collaboration with tech company Luminar, which has built advanced hardware and software platforms for its more than 50 industry partners.
Applied Intuition is another partner for the Japanese brand, providing the latter with state-of-the-art simulation technology for developing a highly accurate verification system in a digital environment.
Nissan wants to complete the development of its ground truth perception technology by the middle of this decade, before deploying it on select new models. Eventually, the tech will be available on pretty much all Nissan models by 2030.
