Nissan Issues 2021 Rogue Recall Over Fuel Pump Issue

Between March and April 2021, Nissan’s North American division learned of alleged fuel pump failure reports involving engine stall while driving. As a result of these incidents, the Japanese automaker initiated an investigation along with the supplier, TI Automotive Japan Gunma.
From August through the month of September 2021, Nissan identified certain conditions that may lead to the aforementioned engine stall. Even though no accidents or injuries were reported in the U.S. market, the number of warranty claims jumped to 87 from March through October. According to the document attached below, we’re dealing with an operator assembly error that results in abnormal wear between the brush and the commutator.
This wear causes excessive heat and even melting damage, hence the fuel pump going kaput with no preceding warning. Two fuel pumps are recalled by Nissan, identified by part numbers 17040 6RE0A for two-wheel-drive Rogues and 17040 6RE1A for all-wheel-drive vehicles. A grand total of 24,793 Rogues produced for the 2021 model year are called back. These are vehicles that were manufactured from October 16th, 2020 through May 21st, 2021.
As expected, U.S. dealerships have been instructed to replace the fuel pump assembly at no cost to the customer. Reimbursement is out of the question because the subject vehicles are still under the warranty. Owners of the compact utility vehicle will be notified by first-class mail on January 26th.
Marketed as the X-Trail in other parts of the world, the Rogue was thoroughly redesigned for the 2021 model year on the same CMF-CD platform as the previous generation. Priced from $26,050 excluding destination charge and options, the Rogue comes with Nissan Safety Shield 360 drive-assist safety systems and 36.5 cubic feet (1,033 liters) of maximum cargo capacity.
Previously recalled for an improperly secured fuel hose and poor welds, the Rogue comes exclusively with a 2.5-liter engine that features direct injection, 181 horsepower, as well as 181 pound-feet (245 Nm) of torque.
