Silly-Looking Nissan Sunny Has 1,500 Horses, and It's Not Afraid to Use Them

The words Nissan Sunny and stupid amounts of power normally don’t belong in the same sentence, unless there is a second car that is actually dizzying fast. However, this old hatchback is here to prove otherwise, and it sure has the grunt to match the silly looks.
As a matter of fact, the styling doesn’t do justice to the insane oomph on tap. That’s because the swollen fenders, custom front end, and tweaked rear, not to mention the flashy orange paint decorated by decals, as well as other bits and bobs, make it look very childish.
All you have to do to learn that it means business is to take a look at those fat tires that enhance its grip, allowing it to take off quicker. It also has a parachute that assists the normal, albeit likely seriously upgraded brakes, because it sure needs these extra steps in order to come to a full stop in a decent distance.
Why is that, you ask? Well, for the simple fact that it has 1,500 horsepower available via the right pedal. That’s according to the description of the clip, shared at the bottom of the page, which shows it doing what it was built to do, namely prove its straight-line sprint against different rivals and/or the clock. And it did just that, by running the half-mile in roughly 15 seconds and in 14.5 seconds at one point. The maximum exit speed was recorded at 308.21 kph (191.51 mph).
Now, we would have very much loved to see how it stands against other extremely fast machines, including full-blown supercars and, why not, hypercars, but unfortunately, the clock was its only rival on that day, as long as the camera kept rolling anyway. Thus, get ready to see this old hatchback in action on video down below.
