Nissan GT-R Crown Victoria Is an Unmarked Police Car Nightmare

Let's just pretend for one moment that the image we have here isn't a rendering and that somebody actually stitched together the Ford Crown Victoria and the Nissan Skyline GT-R. This might just sound like motoring hell, at least if you think about it from the perspective of unmarked police cars.
Given the law enforcement duties of the Crown Vic and the agility of the AWD monster that is the R34 GT-R, the result would be a combo whose sheer sight could give "enthusiastic" drivers a hard time.
Come to think of it, this mix, which comes from aptly named Instagram label Car Front Swaps, looks surprisingly stable. After all, we're talking about an American full-size sedan and a Japanese sportscar that could threaten the supercars of its age.
It's worth mentioning that time appears to pass differently for these two machines, and we'll start with the Crown Victoria. You see, earlier this week, the California Highway Patrol has officially retired all Crown Vic Police Interceptors from its fleet, as showcased by the Facebook post below.
Sure, the Blue Oval ended production of the sedan's Panther platform back in 2011, with police departments around the country switching to more modern machines like the Ford Explorer and the Dodge Charger. But, after 36 years of dependable service, the Crown Victoria can be considered a piece of nostalgia, even with all the not-so-positive memories certain drivers have of it.
The R34 GT-R, on the other hand, will only become a sweeter fruit in a few years from now - starting 2024, it will be legal to import one of these AWD toys, built between 1999 and 2002, into the US.
For the record, the EPA allows factory-condition vehicles that are at least 21 years old to enter the country without having to pass emissions testing. And the NHTSA states that vehicles 25 years or older can be brought to America without having to follow crash safety legislation. And since cars that go past the EPA rules but follow those set by the NHTSA are hard to come by, you can use the 25-year interval as a rule of the thumb.
