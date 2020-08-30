Modded Dodge Challenger Hellcat Races Tuned Nissan GT-R, Brutality Follows

AWD

The beasts we have here can be described as packing mid-range mods, so while they’re past the base level, we're not talking about high four-figure outputs. In fact, according to Mod2Fame, the YouTuber behind the wheel of the Mopar machine, each of these toys delivers around 900 horses.The list of mods added to the Dodge include a ported blower, custom upper and lower pulleys, as well as an E85 and a mid-level tune. Oh, and note that while the eight-speed automatic would be quicker, this owner decided to go for the six-speed manual, while the clutch was upgraded to cope with the extra torque delivered by the massaged 6.2-liter V8.As for Godzilla, it's 3.8-liter V6 has received upgraded turbos, full bolt-ons, while the dual-clutch tranny has been massaged. Oh, and thebeast now puts the power to the ground via Mickey Thompson ET Street S/S tires.Now, the Hellcat driver didn't want to go below second gear (first would've seen the car breaking traction like crazy), which is why the action kicked off at around 60 mph. Speaking of which, the two velocity animals duked it out on the street, racing on more than one occasion. Nevertheless, please don't use this as an example and head over to the drag strip when you feel it's time to get competitive.PS: The sprinting action awaits you at the 5:15 point of the video below. And, since the clip contains footage captured from both cars, you’ll be able to enjoy a complete take on this speedy stunt.