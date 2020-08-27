Modded 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Races Ferrari 488 Pista, Fight Gets Brutal

When Ford introduced the 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500, the Blue Oval talked about the exotic-rivaling technology injected into the muscle beast, not least thanks to a dual-clutch gearbox being the only transmission on offer. So, could the GT500 duke it out with one of the spiciest Italian exotics out there, the Ferrari 488 Pista?
As a child can tell you, the 4,225 lbs of the 'Stang aren't quite the same as the 3,053 lbs of the Prancing Horse. And the little one might also let you know that the Fezza is faster just by looking at it (they might just study aerodynamics in kindergarten these days). So, how do you make up for all that?
The question above is the kind that puts a smile on the face of aftermarket developers and their vlogging-savvy customers - the GT500 that duked it out with the Pista, which is hooned by YouTuber Stang Mode, had seen its supercharged 5.2-liter V8 pushed all the way to 980 rear wheel horsepower, which means it delivers well north of 1,000 ponies at the crank. And a pair of 18-inch Mickey Thompson ET Street R rear tires aim to put all the muscle to the ground.
As for the mid-engined machine, this came to the velocity battle in factory form, which means we're looking at a twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8 delivering 720 horsepower. Fret not, modding fans, this car has landed in the collection of YouTuber DragTimes, so it will receive some tuning attention soon.
Meanwhile, you can see this DIY Ford v Ferrari battle in the piece of footage below (you can skip to the 3:03 point for the racing action). However, as the two hooning aficionados conclude, they would need to battle as part of a racing event for the most accurate results, rather than engaging in street fights, so please keep this in mind when you get behind the wheel.
Even so, the runs that kicked off at 50 or 60 mph, which are found in the first part of the video, had a different outcome compared to those that started at 40 mph, but we'll stop throwing spoilers at you here, since we have something better to do: here's a reminder of the time when this pumped-up GT500 raced a lightly modded McLaren 675LT.
