Modded Dodge Challenger Hellcat Races Porsche 911 Turbo, Trampling Follows

The Dodge Challenger Hellcat and the Porsche 911 Turbo could hardly be more different and yet this only adds to the excitement level delivered by a race between these two velocity animals. And when the owner take the vehicles to the gym prior to the battle, the adrenaline goes through the roof.
In the white corner, we have a white Porsche 911 Turbo belonging to the 997.1 generation. And while certain drivers simply add light mods to keep such Porschas updated, this example has received a bit more than that.
You see, the twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six occupying the posterior of the Zuffenhausen machine has been gifted with custom turbos, along with a full bolt-on goodies, including an ehtanol setup. As such, the boxer motor now delivers 850 ponies.
As for the blue corner, this is occupied by a Dodge Challenger Hellcat that has been fitted with a ported blower featuring race bearings, an E85 setup, a custom intake, 1,200cc injectors, custom head gaskets and studs and the obvious tune. Following the said transformation, the 6.2-liter V8 now packs at least 900 hp - this is owned by YouTuber Mod2Fame, who brought us this shenanigan via the video below.
The two engaged in a street battle that took place at night, so please don't use this as an example and head over to the drag strip when you feel it's time for racing.
Now, with their owners inside, the Porsche is some 900 lbs lighted than the Dodge and this isn't its only advantage. You see, while the 911 comes with a PDK dual-clutch tranny, the Hellcat is a manual, a rare configuration among racers.
You can skip to the 10:55 point of the clip below for the racing, even though it wasn't easy for the two drivers to reach an even start (they were aiming for 60 mph takeoffs, as required by the driver of the Hellcat).
