C8 Corvette Races Lamborghini, Destruction Follows

Not least thanks to its mid-mounted, naturally aspirated V8 and its RWD nature, the C8 Chevrolet Corvette has been compared to the Ferrari 458 Italia on tons of occasions. And while it would be nice to see the two beasts engaging in a drag race, would you be prepared to check out a battle between a 2020 'Vette and a Lamborghini Gallardo?
Since you're still here, your answer is probably a big, fat yes, so let's go ahead and discuss the details of the velocity brawl involving the senior Italian exotic and the midship slab of America.
You should know this is one of the early Gallardos, which means it's animated by a (naturally aspirated) 5.0-liter V10 delivering 500 horsepower to all four wheels.
As for the Chevy, the only aftermarket bit added to the 495 horsepower toy is a custom exhaust, so we can't say this has a serious influence on the outcome of the straight-line fight.
Nevertheless, we have to keep in mind that while the C8 Corvette comes with a dual-clutch transmission, this Gallardo uses an e-gear, which is an automated manual (think: single-clutch).
Now, the two mid-engined machines got together on the street, going for the usual rolling starts - please make sure not to use this as an example and head over to the drag strip when you feel like racing, okay?
As far as the aural side of the competition is concerned, the Raging Bull is the obvious winner. And while we’re playing the comparo game, you should know that such a Gallardo can be had for around $100,000 (an example in good condition), which is the kind of money that can bring you a C8 Corvette with an aftermarket twin-turbo kit.
If you happen to be in a rush, you should know the sprinting action kicks off at the 9:00 point of the video below. Oh, and as a bonus, the Sant'Agata Bolognese beast also battles a C7-generation Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Convertible once it's done playing with the C8 Stingray.
