Modded 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Races McLaren 675 LT, Obliteration Follows

When discussing a straight-line race between a McLaren 675LT and a 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, which is precisely the reason why we're here now, one has to start with the massive weight difference between the two velocity beasts.
You see, part of the Longtail treatment that separates the 675 from the 650S it is based on revolves around a diet involving carbon fiber panels, less soundproofing, Alcantara inside the cabin instead of leather and a polycarbonate engine cover. As a result of all this, the mid-engined machine tips the scales at 2,712 lbs (make that 1,230 kilos).
As for the Shelby GT500, the range-topping 'Stang weighs in at a massive 4,225 lbs (1,916 kg), so how you make such a velocity battle work?
Of course, there are multiple answers to that question, but the one delivered via the piece of footage at the bottom of the page revolves mainly on gifting the slab of America with plenty of extra muscle.
In factory trim, the 5.2-liter supercharged V8 of the pony delivers 765 horsepower at the crank. However, the example we have here, which is nicknamed The Hulk, has been massaged all the way past 1,000 ponies (to be more precise, the muscle car packs 980 hp at the rear wheels).
As its nameplate states, the British supercar's twin-turbo 3.8-liter V8 produces 675 hp, but we have to keep in mind that the example we have here has been fitted with a DME tune and a custom downpipe - the new output of the toy isn't mentioned, though.
Oh, and keep in mind that both the 657LT and the GT500 pack dual-clutch transmissions (this is something that might've seemed surreal a few years ago).
Now, thanks to the piece of footage below, which comes from YouTuber Stang Mode, the wielder of the GT500, we can see the two duking it out using rolling starts - please don't use this street fight as an example and hit the drag strip when you feel like racing.
PS: Following a driver change for the McLaren, the proper racing action starts at the 5:50 point of the clip.
