C8 Corvette Drag Races C7 Z06, the Fight Is Brutal

The switch to the mid-engined configuration has brought plenty of benefits for the C8 Corvete, with one of these revolving around the more balanced weight distribution. And you don't need to hit a circuit to notice the effects, a simple straight-line race is enough - the extra traction delivered by midship approach will allow you to easily one-up more powerful front-engined cars.
We are now here to deliver an example of a battle like the one mentioned above, one that sees a C8 duking it out with a Z06 incarnation of the C7. And, given the details mentioned above, the two obviously went for a standing start.
The 2020 'Vette, whose naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 delivers 495 hp in factory trim, has been gifted with a custom exhaust supplied by Fabspeed, with this including high-flow catalytic converters.
Then we have a set of Toyo R888R tires, with this rubber choice being extremely popular among those who love to engage in drag races.
As for the C7 Chevrolet Corvette Z06, this came to the fight in factory form, which means we're talking about a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 delivering 650 horses.
And while all C8 Stingrays come in dual-clutch form, this Z06 is a manual, which gives it a clear shifting time drawback compared to its opponent. Sure, the eight-speed auto incarnation of the Z06 would’ve had to deal with a similar matter, albeit with the gap being smaller.
Now, the two slabs of GM duked it out on the street, battling on more than one occasion, so please don't use this as an example and make sure to hit the track when you feel like racing.
PS: Those of you who are in a rush and wish to skip straight to the sprinting action can head over to the 7:16 point of the YouTube clip below.
