Modded Corvette ZR1 Races McLaren 600LT, Somebody Gets Walked

This is an amazing era for races featuring underdogs that lean on the aftermarket to fight the big boys and we are now back with another example of the sort. The shenanigan we're talking about involves a Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 and a McLaren 600LT Spider.
For the record, the C7 ZR1, which kicks off at around $122,000, costs roughly half as much as the 600 Longtail Spider (we're obviously discussing the new car prices here). Then again, there are multiple ways of defining "big" and "small" and, if we look at the scale footprint of the two supercars, the tables are turned. So, while the Woking beast weighs in at 2,900 lbs, the uber-Corvette is about 700 lbs meatier.
"What about the aftermarket magic mentioned in the intro?" I hear you asking. Well, while the Macca came to the battle in factory form, we can't say the same about its opponent.
For starters, the twin-turbo 3.8-liter V8 of the Brit delivers 600 horses, just like the designation of the machine tells us. As for the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that powers the 'Vette, this has been pushed to around 1,000 hp - we're looking at a car owned by YouTuber Street Speed 717, with this having received multiple updates to reach the desired competitiveness level.
Of course, aiming for a racing goal is one thing and hitting that mark is another, so you'll have to rely on the piece of footage below to find out if the massage received by the front-engined beast was worth it - note that the sprinting action kicks off at the 11:39 point, while those of you wishing to see the McLaren shooting flames via its top-mount exhaust tips can head over to the 13:25 point of the video.
PS: While we're dealing with a street fight here, please don't use this as an example and head over to the track when you feel it's time for racing.
