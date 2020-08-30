autoevolution
Ford Mustang "Big Daddy" Is a Twin-Turbo Outlaw

30 Aug 2020
You know a build is solid when it draws your attention before reaching completion - some project cars never reach their final form, but the Ford Mustang we have here looks like it's simply not there yet. And since this pony appears to have been taken quite far from its factory shape, we decided to share it with you.
We're looking at a build that shows the ex-gen S197 Mustang can easily serve as a starting point of a badass project.

At least from where we're standing, the magic starts in the engine bay. As such, the Coyote heart of the 'Stang has been gifted with a pair of turbos (would you look at those blankets!). So yes, you can expect quite a few supporting mods for this boost-friendly setup.

In fact, some would argue that the white tubes that can now be found inside the vehicle are part of those supporting mods.

On a more serious note (installing a roll cage in such a build only seems reasonable), the Mustang has been gifted with a widebody kit that looks uber-aggressive. Supplied by a specialist dubbed Shirokai, the package includes massive overfenders, with the ones up front packing faux air extractors.

The kit also includes a lower front apron add-on bit, but this is eclipsed by the massive splitter installed on the Blue Oval machine, with the latter being held in place by a pair of rods. Oh, and let's not overlook the side skirt extensions.

The custom wheels fitted to the muscle car, with the super-sized lips (these come from Rohana Wheels), would be enough to draw attention on their own.

Now, as you'll be able to see in one of the Instagram posts below (these come from the owner's account), the previous form of this Mustang involved a massive rear wing, but this may or may not return.




 
 
 
 
