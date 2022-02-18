Nikola Tre FCEV Will Reach the Market With More than 500 Miles of Range

According to Roycht, “FCEVs can offer longer range at lower weights than BEVs.” They also have a “quicker ‘re-charge’” advantage. The executive mentioned that the Tre FCEV – and the Two FCEV, when it is available – will be able to add around 75 miles/minute. In other words, it would take close to seven minutes to fill the hydrogen tanks and keep traveling.
In another discussion, the Nikola executive mentions that the truck can get 10 kilograms of hydrogen per minute and that the trucks can run around 7.5 miles/kg. That allows us to calculate how much hydrogen the truck will use to run more than 500 miles: about 70 kg of the gas.
As usual, the big question is: where will these trucks get the hydrogen to keep traveling? Roycht has an answer for that as well. According to the executive, the company plans “to launch several public and private fueling stations across southern California.”
The initial locations “will be tied to our partners logistic needs.” Roycht said he cannot get into more details at this point but that Nikola is open “to add trucks to the mix.” In other words, Nikola can provide public or private hydrogen stations depending on their clients’ needs. We’ll share more details about that as soon as we have them.
