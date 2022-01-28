Nikola Tre FCEVs Drove 350 Miles on a Tank of Hydrogen

As predicted, Nikola could not disclose a lot of information to autoevolution or any other website about the Tre FCEV. It cannot say how big its tanks are at this point, but it was ok to tell us they store the gas at 700 bar (10,153 psi). It also did not tell us where the alpha prototypes went in California, but we know they traveled around 350 miles (563 kilometers).

12 photos