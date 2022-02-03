Nikola Tre FCEV Is Being Tested by Biagi Bros

If you happen to visit the Biagi Bros homepage, you’ll see it is a family business that did really well. The logistics company from Napa, California, operates more than 270 tractors, 750 trailers, and has 30 distribution centers in the U.S. Thanks to a tweet, we know it is also running at least one of the Nikola Tre FCEV (fuel cell electric vehicle) prototypes that the company sent to California.

13 photos