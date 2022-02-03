Nikola Tre FCEV Is Being Tested by Biagi Bros

If you happen to visit the Biagi Bros homepage, you’ll see it is a family business that did really well. The logistics company from Napa, California, operates more than 270 tractors, 750 trailers, and has 30 distribution centers in the U.S. Thanks to a tweet, we know it is also running at least one of the Nikola Tre FCEV (fuel cell electric vehicle) prototypes that the company sent to California.
The Twitter user DaddyBigMad tagged Nikola and Jason Roycht after taking a picture of the Tre FCEV in Van Nuys, Los Angeles, on February 2. The prototype brings two stickers that prove neither Nikola nor Biagi Bros are trying to hide anything. One of them shows the vehicle uses fuel cells. The other identifies it is working for the logistics company.
Considering that Biagi Bros is from Napa and that the truck was photographed in Van Nuys, it is evident that Nikola’s customer did not wait to put the FCEV machine to test as soon and as far as possible. We do not doubt that we will see pictures of it emerging in other parts of the U.S. where there are hydrogen stations to give the Tre FCEV more juice.
With 30 distribution centers, it would not be a surprise if Biagi Bros put small hydrogen stations in strategic spots. After all, the logistics company is also after zero-emission solutions for clean and efficient transportation, as its homepage makes clear. In places where the infrastructure does not exist, it may create one that is enough for its own vehicles.
Being lighter than BEVs (battery electric vehicles) is a competitive advantage FCEVs can offer to commercial vehicles, especially trucks. While battery packs make sense for electric cars, their weight in tractors and trailers would become a penalty, reducing their payload. The more a truck can carry, the lower is the transportation cost. Biagi Bros must know that quite well, hence the tests with the Tre FCEV. Let’s hope Nikola keeps us posted about the results.
$nkla @nikolamotor @JasonRoycht this was spotted in van nuys this morning…any more info would be awesome. pic.twitter.com/G3BNvIfOdg— DaddyBigMad (@DaddyBigMad1) February 2, 2022