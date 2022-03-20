Nigerian Star Davido Shows His Expensive Cars, Buys First Aventador S Roadster in Nigeria

Popular Nigerian singer Davido has just flaunted his car collection on social media, which includes some powerful models, and a Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster, which is also the first in the country.
The 29-year-old Nigerian singer, whose name is David Adedeji Adeleke, is also a songwriter and record producer. His music usually blends traditional African elements with mainstream pop, and his social media account reached over 23 million followers.
The singer, who has an estimated net worth of $40 million, is considered to be the richest Nigerian artist. So, his car collection has to show that. And it does.
Davido has just given us a look at his garage on Saturday, March 19, showing on his Instagram Stories two black SUVs, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and a Bentley Bentayga. Both powerful, luxurious, and imposing.
The other car shown in his Stories, parked between the two luxury SUVs, was a grey Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster, which he has just added to his collection.
In a different Story shared by Efe Ogbeni, he claims to be the “first” of its kind in Nigeria. He also refers to it as an SVJ, but the model is an S Roadster, introduced by the Italian brand in 2017.
The supercar comes with the company’s 6.5-liter V12 engine placed in front of the rear axle, and paired up with a standard Lamborghini lightweight Independent Shifting Rod (ISR) seven-speed transmission, it sends resources to all wheels. The power unit delivers 730 horsepower (740 ps) at 8,400 rpm, and a maximum torque of 509 lb-ft (690 Nm) at 5,500 rpm.
The Aventador S Roadster can hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in three seconds, and has a top speed of 217 mph (349 kph). The supercar has a starting price of $460,247, which is without any add-ons, shipping fee, or taxes.
Davido is also the owner of a Bombardier Global 6000 private jet, and car collection surely is enough to highlight his status.
The singer, who has an estimated net worth of $40 million, is considered to be the richest Nigerian artist. So, his car collection has to show that. And it does.
Davido has just given us a look at his garage on Saturday, March 19, showing on his Instagram Stories two black SUVs, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and a Bentley Bentayga. Both powerful, luxurious, and imposing.
The other car shown in his Stories, parked between the two luxury SUVs, was a grey Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster, which he has just added to his collection.
In a different Story shared by Efe Ogbeni, he claims to be the “first” of its kind in Nigeria. He also refers to it as an SVJ, but the model is an S Roadster, introduced by the Italian brand in 2017.
The supercar comes with the company’s 6.5-liter V12 engine placed in front of the rear axle, and paired up with a standard Lamborghini lightweight Independent Shifting Rod (ISR) seven-speed transmission, it sends resources to all wheels. The power unit delivers 730 horsepower (740 ps) at 8,400 rpm, and a maximum torque of 509 lb-ft (690 Nm) at 5,500 rpm.
The Aventador S Roadster can hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in three seconds, and has a top speed of 217 mph (349 kph). The supercar has a starting price of $460,247, which is without any add-ons, shipping fee, or taxes.
Davido is also the owner of a Bombardier Global 6000 private jet, and car collection surely is enough to highlight his status.