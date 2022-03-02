The Aventador Huber ERA 001 Facelift Is an Aggressive Exit for a Decade Long Legend

Lamborghini marked the end of an era with the Aventador Ultimae. A final hurrah for a decade-long legend that ran on the iconic V12 powertrain. Unfortunately, the Italian automaker won’t be taking any more orders for the dying legend. But it doesn’t end there. There’s a consolation (a wild one to be specific), the Huber Era 001 that pays homage to the Aventador by Dubai-based coach builder Huber.
Rory Reid of AutoTrader had the exclusive chance to drive this iconic homage special from Huber.
There’s nothing new to look forward to without the old, and for the Lamborghini, the Aventador Huber ERA 001 is that final howl of defiance. It’s unlike anything you’ve seen on the street, created for the Lamborghini driver who wants to stand out.
While it’s not a product of Lamborghini, it carries the same genes from the raging bull, only wilder and with an amped dose of steroids. But don’t let the untamed look startle you from your seat yet. Underneath the savage exterior is a regular Aventador Roadster.
Huber re-designed the Aventador front and rear sections using laser tech to ensure it’s a perfect fit. Both the front and rear sections are carbon fiber, with the top part painted to match the body color.
It’s hard to miss the huge vents and front splitters or its iconic shield-on-shield logo slapped on the hood. The exhaust tips stick out aggressively at the back to prevent the carbon fiber panels from overheating.
Under the hood, the Aventador Huber ERA 001 comes with the same naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 mated to a single-clutch 7-speed transmission. Unlike the 700 HP produced on a regular Aventador, the Huber ERA 001 has a stage 1 mod and makes a whopping 750 HP. It will do the 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.9 seconds and shifts gears at an interval of 50 milliseconds.
The Aventador Huber ERA 001 might be a little bit extreme for most supercar lovers, but Lamborghini seems to approve of it. As the famous saying goes, it’s either you “go hard or go home!”
