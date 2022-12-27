Nico Rosberg Drives His 1,914-HP Rimac Nevera EV, It’s Crazy Quick

Nico Rosberg and Mate Rimac go a long way back. The 2016 Formula 1 World Champion may be more interested in entrepreneurship and vlogging after his retirement from the sport, yet his love for insanely fast cars is still there. Given his relationship to Mate Rimac, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Rosberg owns Nevera chassis number 1.
Previously known as the C_Two, the Nevera is manufactured in Croatia with utmost attention to detail. Only 150 examples of the breed will be produced, with prices kicking off at €2 million (make that $2.1 million).
Nico’s car arrived in Monaco earlier this month, and Nico still hasn’t pushed it to the limit given that 1,914 horsepower is too many for the narrow roads of the wealthy microstate. Even at 10 percent of maximum power, the Nevera picks up speed crazily quick. Had it been a more pedal-to-the-metal attempt on a prepped surface, Rosberg might have gotten close or even matched the advertised 1.85 seconds to 60 mph (97 kph).
Finished in black over a black interior, chassis number 1 is certainly worth more than its retail price. Not only is it the first series-production vehicle delivered by the Croatian manufacturer, but its first owner is a legend.
Born in 1985, Keke Rosberg’s son began his Formula 1 career with Williams. Come 2010, he moved to Ross Brawn-led Mercedes, where he partnered the one and only Michael Schumacher. 2016 was the highlight of this Formula 1 career, beating Lewis Hamilton in the Drivers’ Championship by 5 points. In equal machinery, as the meme goes…
“This is the most sports car thing I’ve driven, I think, ever,” said Nico. “It sits on the ground so well, so aggressive; look at the grip on this thing.” The former racing driver also highlights no understeer whatsoever, which is the best praise imaginable for such a heavy car. The Nevera tips the scales at 2,150 kilograms (4,740 pounds), give or take a few kilos depending on the specification. It’s also rocking a 120-kWh battery pack that powers no fewer than four electric motors, one for each wheel.
Designed to deliver insane performance, the Nevera offers quite a bit of driving range as well. If you drive it as gingerly as it gets, the most you can expect is 550 kilometers (approximately 342 miles) between charging stops as per the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure.
The Nevera also happens to be the fastest series-production electric car in the world, although series production is a bit of a stretch given that 150 will be made. Equipped with Michelin Cup 2R rubber boots, the zero-emission hypercar can gladly top 412 kilometers per hour (258 miles per hour). As for the quarter-mile sprint, make that 8.5 seconds.
