Cadillac Goddess Makes Its Return on a Production Car After 63 Years

Almost nine decades ago, Cadillac had a mascot on its vehicles, and the firm introduced another one. The first mascot was a Heron, while the second was a Goddess, which was described as "the very spirit of unsurpassed swiftness and power." In other words, it was on the best of the best and then became available on more models. It stayed in production for almost a quarter of a Century. Once removed, it was unused for decades. Now, it is returning to production.