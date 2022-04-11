Nico Rosberg's Rimac Nevera Hits the Assembly Line

Unveiled four years ago, the Rimac C-Two Concept morphed into the Nevera in June 2021. A hypercar unlike anything else we’ve seen thus far, the all-electric sensation is priced at €2 million and limited to 150 copies.
Nico Rosberg, the gentleman who took the Formula 1 World Drivers' Championship title away from Lewis Hamilton in 2016, ordered the Croatian hypercar two years ago even though it wasn’t his top choice. Sick of waiting for the Mercedes-AMG ONE, which is the closest F1 car for the road ever, he chose the Rimac over the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, the still-unfinished Aston Martin Valhalla, and the balls-to-the-wall Koenigsegg Regera.
Rosberg is much obliged to show his new car in the guise of a carbon-fiber chassis on the assembly line. It’s hard to guess what kind of specification he’s going for, but on the other hand, Nico did mention three options in a previous video blog. The first option is black paint over a black interior.
Lewis Hamilton’s worst nightmare also mentioned Ferrari-esque red, and his third choice would be British Racing Green with lots of glossy carbon fiber and tan leather upholstery. Considering that Nico’s car will be finished in due time, it won’t be long until we find out his preferred specification.
Rimac has recently wrapped up two intensive weeks of winter testing in Sweden at temperatures of -15 degrees Celsius (5 degrees Fahrenheit). “Our prototype performed at 100% throughout, so we know that our core systems can perform reliably even in extreme conditions,” said Mate Rimac.
Gifted with four electric motors that develop 1,914 horsepower and 1,696 pound-feet (1,741 Nm), the zero-emission Nevera is the fastest accelerating production car in the world. Zero to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) takes a mind-boggling 1.85 seconds while top speed is estimated at 412 kilometers per hour (258 miles per hour). Rimac quotes 550 kilometers (342 miles) of WLTP driving range from a 120-kWh, 6,960-cell battery.
My new car! Can't wait...~2,000bhp! Guess what car it is? pic.twitter.com/JDaa5kKs8g— Nico Rosberg (@NicoRosberg) April 11, 2022