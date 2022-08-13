NHRA Rolls Into Topeka for Menard's Nationals

This weekend's Menard NHRA Nationals is playing host to all four NHRA Pro classes at Topeka's House of Speed for the first time in 25 years. On a blazing afternoon, Mike Salinas, Bob Tasca III, Greg Anderson, and Joe Gladstone took the top qualifying spots.
After a forgettable weekend in Seattle two weeks ago, Top Fuel driver Mike Salinas arrived with his Scrappers Racing dragster in Topeka with his 'one round at a time' attitude hoping to catch Brittany Force in the championship standings. Both Salinas and Force benefitted from cooler track conditions as the sun was setting on Friday's last run. Salinas posted a 3.754 second 323.19 mph (520.12 kph)
The Monster Energy Top Fuel Dragster of Force will be trying to fend off a strong Salinas and regain the momentum lost the last time out in Seattle. She posted a final run of 3.800 second 324.59 mph (522.38 kph. Going into the weekend her lead over Salinas is just 75 points.
In the Funny Car class, Bob Tasca III is coming into his own to threaten the dominance of Robert Hight and Matt Hagan, while also battling his mentor, rival, and boss John Force. Tasca III, in his Ford Motorcraft/Quick Lane Mustang, posted a 3.93 second 323.81 mph (521.12 kph) time ahead of Seattle runner-up JR Todd.
Points leader Hight ran his Auto Club Chevrolet Camaro SS to 3.931 second 323.81 (521.12 kph), finishing just .001 behind Tasca III.
Greg Anderson hopes his HendricksCar Camaro can continue a strong start to the weekend and close the gap on Pro Stock points leader Erica Anders. Anderson raced to a top finish after blowing a motor in the semi-finals against Enders in Seattle. Always a solid qualifier, Anderson needs to carry that through to Sunday's if he hopes to eclipse Enders.
The Pro Motorcycle class saw Joey Gladstone continue his hot streak as Topeka welcomed back motorcycles after a 25-year absence. He and his Reed Motorsports Suzuki Hayabusa team are just two points behind standings leader Angelle Sampey. His Vance and Hines Suzuki ran a 6.831 second 195 mph (313.822 kph) just .051 seconds quicker than Sampey.
The balance of the NHRA weekend should see slower cars post quicker times to challenge the front runners in what is the 14th event of the 22-weekend schedule.
The Monster Energy Top Fuel Dragster of Force will be trying to fend off a strong Salinas and regain the momentum lost the last time out in Seattle. She posted a final run of 3.800 second 324.59 mph (522.38 kph. Going into the weekend her lead over Salinas is just 75 points.
In the Funny Car class, Bob Tasca III is coming into his own to threaten the dominance of Robert Hight and Matt Hagan, while also battling his mentor, rival, and boss John Force. Tasca III, in his Ford Motorcraft/Quick Lane Mustang, posted a 3.93 second 323.81 mph (521.12 kph) time ahead of Seattle runner-up JR Todd.
Points leader Hight ran his Auto Club Chevrolet Camaro SS to 3.931 second 323.81 (521.12 kph), finishing just .001 behind Tasca III.
Greg Anderson hopes his HendricksCar Camaro can continue a strong start to the weekend and close the gap on Pro Stock points leader Erica Anders. Anderson raced to a top finish after blowing a motor in the semi-finals against Enders in Seattle. Always a solid qualifier, Anderson needs to carry that through to Sunday's if he hopes to eclipse Enders.
The Pro Motorcycle class saw Joey Gladstone continue his hot streak as Topeka welcomed back motorcycles after a 25-year absence. He and his Reed Motorsports Suzuki Hayabusa team are just two points behind standings leader Angelle Sampey. His Vance and Hines Suzuki ran a 6.831 second 195 mph (313.822 kph) just .051 seconds quicker than Sampey.
The balance of the NHRA weekend should see slower cars post quicker times to challenge the front runners in what is the 14th event of the 22-weekend schedule.