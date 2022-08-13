New-Generation Google Maps Feature Now Available for More Users

Google Maps is an application that’s constantly getting better and better, and Google’s focus on the navigation component is definitely good news for drivers out there.
Last year, the Mountain View-based search giant launched one of the most useful modern new features for Google Maps: support for fuel-saving routes.
Just as expected, this feature was originally launched in the United States and Canada, as Google used a phased rollout for a reason that makes perfect sense. The fuel-saving routes take into account many more factors than the standard navigation, including the road incline and the traffic jam, so the company needed more time to make sure this data is accurate.
This week, Google announced that the new feature is going live for users in Germany as well, with more European countries to get it in the coming months.
Fuel-saving routes work in Germany in the exact same way they do in the United States and Canada.
When users search for guidance to a new destination, Google Maps automatically looks for both the fastest and the fuel-efficient route to the provided address. The application then displays both of them on the same screen, giving users the option of choosing between the two – unless the fuel-saving route is also the fastest, in which case comparing the ETA doesn’t many any sense.
However, if you don’t want the new feature, you can disable it completely from the settings screen of Google Maps and therefore stick with the fastest option by default.
Google says its new-generation feature is already making a big impact. In the United States and Canada, it helped cut CO2 emissions by the equivalent of 100,000 cars being pulled from the road completely.
In the long-term, the company estimates its Google Maps update would help reduce CO2 emissions by as much as 1 million tons every single year, obviously once the broad availability is reached.
