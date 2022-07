Watch Faster Than Cancer Electric Dragster Hit 201mph/323kph

Electric Vehicle

Electrification has even penetrated automotive racing with Formula E , and NASCAR is rumored to be considering a move to an electric series next year.It was inevitable that drag racing would follow. The allure of drag racer is not limited to astonishing speeds over a very short run of 1320 feet (402 meters). The real draw is the testosterone-producing roar as dragsters and funny cars blaze down the track at speeds over 300 mph (482 kph).These racers go from a standstill to 60 mph (97 kph) before their rear wheels cross the starting line slamming your $15 (14.71 euros) draught beer into your chest. Before the Heineken reaches your crotch, the race is over.At this weekend's Flav-R-Pak NHRA Nationals, a 2400 horsepower electric dragster will attempt to eclipse the 200 mph (322 kph) mark. Quite a feat, to be sure, but it will not wet your shirt.Nobody is better suited to lead the charge than Steve Huff in his re-branded Faster Than Cancer electric dragster. Huff crested the 200 mph mark with a blazing 201 mph (322 kph) pass at the 2022 NHRA Arizona Nationals in February.This weekend Huff returns home to Seattle, Washington, for hometown fans to make a pass in the Pep BoysService exhibition at the Flav-R-Pak 2022 Northwest Nationals.Huff's 240-inch (6.09 meters) wheelbase 6.0-second certified dragster is powered by a purpose-built lithium polymer battery producing 800 volts, 2000 amps, and 1.6 million watts. The racer weighs just 2010 pounds (911 kgs) with a driver. Two custom-wound axial-flux dual stack motors produce 2400 horsepower and 2000 foot-pounds of torque. The top speed to date is 201.37 mph (323 kph) in 7.47 seconds.[https://youtu.be/kZrVVyTWo6w]