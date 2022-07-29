Watch Faster Than Cancer Electric Dragster Hit 201mph/323kph

The direction of consumer automotive electrification is moving forward and building momentum with each and every electric vehicle purchase. Tesla is widely credited with creating, and for that matter, maintaining the interest in Evs. Legacy Automakers have now jumped on board, and numerous startups are entering the ring.
Electrification has even penetrated automotive racing with Formula E, and NASCAR is rumored to be considering a move to an electric series next year.
It was inevitable that drag racing would follow. The allure of drag racer is not limited to astonishing speeds over a very short run of 1320 feet (402 meters). The real draw is the testosterone-producing roar as dragsters and funny cars blaze down the track at speeds over 300 mph (482 kph).
These racers go from a standstill to 60 mph (97 kph) before their rear wheels cross the starting line slamming your $15 (14.71 euros) draught beer into your chest. Before the Heineken reaches your crotch, the race is over.
At this weekend's Flav-R-Pak NHRA Nationals, a 2400 horsepower electric dragster will attempt to eclipse the 200 mph (322 kph) mark. Quite a feat, to be sure, but it will not wet your shirt.
Nobody is better suited to lead the charge than Steve Huff in his re-branded Faster Than Cancer electric dragster. Huff crested the 200 mph mark with a blazing 201 mph (322 kph) pass at the 2022 NHRA Arizona Nationals in February.
This weekend Huff returns home to Seattle, Washington, for hometown fans to make a pass in the Pep Boys Electric Vehicle Service exhibition at the Flav-R-Pak 2022 Northwest Nationals.
Huff's 240-inch (6.09 meters) wheelbase 6.0-second certified dragster is powered by a purpose-built lithium polymer battery producing 800 volts, 2000 amps, and 1.6 million watts. The racer weighs just 2010 pounds (911 kgs) with a driver. Two custom-wound axial-flux dual stack motors produce 2400 horsepower and 2000 foot-pounds of torque. The top speed to date is 201.37 mph (323 kph) in 7.47 seconds.
[https://youtu.be/kZrVVyTWo6w]
