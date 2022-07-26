autoevolution
Fast and Furious Meets 1960s English Luxury, Destruction Ensues Shortly After

26 Jul 2022
The Hoonigan crew aren’t the type that ‘preach water and drink wine,’ once in a while, their This vs. That series is purely in-house. In their latest episode, they put their 900-hp Hellcat-swapped Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow II against their 700-hp 2JZ-swapped Ford Lightning (Fast and Furious Tribute car).
Equally loved and feared, both these cars are the creation of the Hoonigan team, running insane numbers on the dyno.

The Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow II has no business doing donuts or shredding tires on a strip. It’s a classic car that spends most of its days in the garage, getting polished once in a while for a classic car show. But Hoonigan had a different idea when they got their hands on it.

The team slapped a Dodge Hellcat Hemi engine (6.2-liter) under the hood. Still unsatisfied with the result, they bumped up the figures with a Magnuson supercharger, raising the power to 900 ponies (912 ps). It runs on a 6-speed manual transmission pushing all that power to the rear wheels.

On the other hand, their 2000 Ford Lightning truck, a doppelgänger of the same Ford F-150 Lightning Brian O'Conner drove in the first "The Fast and the Furious" movie, packs a turbocharged 2JZ GTE engine. It's paired with a 6-speed manual transmission sending 700 hp (710 ps) to the rear wheels. The truck runs on a Garret G30-900 turbo and a swish intake manifold by Ken Gushi (professional drifter).

The first race was a 1,000 ft head-to-head sprint. Nine hundred ponies aren't just a number on paper, and the Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow II proved that by taking the lead from start to finish. It won by a car and a half.

The next round was a 1,000 ft race (the loser gets the hit). The 2JZ-swapped Fast and Furious Ford truck turned its fortunes, winning the match after a grueling battle.

We don't want to spill all the beans about the duel, so we'll let you catch that action in the video below. Here’s a hint: it was nothing short of spectacular.

