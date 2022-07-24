Wine Country Weather, Sea Level Sonoma Nationals Qualifying Under the Lights

The expectations as teams headed west from last weekend's Denver races were very high, as sea level conditions would provide a boost in horsepower and open up the field to challenge the top drivers.
The world-class facilities at the track and the surrounding area provide families with a vacation-like setting, and the fans responded by packing the campground in anticipation of the ideal conditions for a weekend of record NHRA speeds.
Race teams were able to fine-tune their cars in the oxygen-rich air to produce as much as an additional 300 horsepower. The predictable weather and track conditions generally do not require the constant toying with adjustments the teams experienced last week in Denver.
Nowhere was the increased performance more evident than in the Top Fuel category. Brittany Force, Justin Ashley, and Steve Torrance all posted improved times while trying to catch Leah Pruett. Pruett was not to be beaten, posting a 3.689 time at 327.59 mph (527.2 kph) run to claim the top spot. Pruett is defending her win in Denver and is well-positioned to post a win Sunday. A victory would get her halfway to the Western Swing sweep.
In Funny Car, Robert Hight's (3.825s at 332.75 mph/535.5 kph) run would prove impossible to beat as he topped Ron Capps (3.846s 334.5 mph/538.29 kph) and Alexis Dejoria (3.867s 330.6 mph/532 kph). Hight's run in the Auto Club Chevrolet Camaro puts him in a great position to be halfway to the 'sweep' coming off his own victory in Denver and increasing his points lead.
The Pro Stock division was topped by Elite Motorsports' Erica Enders, who took the top spot over nemesis Greg Anderson. Teammate Tom Coughlin Jr. rounded the top three.
In Pro Stock Motorcycle, Angelle Sampey came out on top 6.700 at 200.9 mph (323.4 kph), earning her the Sonoma Raceway track record and the title of being tied for the third quickest run in the history of Pro Stock Motorcycle.
