Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals Establishes Some Firsts

No other sport features the raw power, intensity, and drama of men and women competing on equal footing as the sport of drag racing, when races end in just seconds.
Such was the case over the weekend, with a rowdy crowd enduring sweltering temperatures to take in the first stop on National Hot Rod Association's Western Swing.
Leah Pruett, Robert Hight, Matt Hartford, and Matt Smith emerged as candidates in their respective divisions for a sweep of the four-race swing, which includes stops in Phoenix and Pamona, before finishing in Las Vegas,
After some early-year struggles, Pruett notched her first win for Tony Stewart Racing. It was her first dragster win for the team her husband and NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart assembled last year and marked the first Top Fuel win for the team. Pruett finished off the victorious weekend by topping out at 3.884 seconds, 316.38 mph (508 km/h) on a solo run.
Four-time Funny Car champion Robert Hight steered his Auto Club Camaro to its fifth win in the first eleven races this season. His season record now stands at 30-6 after besting Bob Tasca III in the final.
Matt Hartford and his Total Seal team began the Western Swing with a victory over Aaron Stanfield with a 6.967 time. Hartford had not been past the quarterfinals in the last eight racing seasons and now has five wins in Pro Stock.
In the Pro Motorcycle division, Matt Smith blazed through the field and finished the weekend by posting a 7.097 to finish off Joey Gladstone and set a track speed record of 190.22 mph (306 km/h) while recording his 34th win.
Brittany Force had another disappointing weekend after qualifying first as she failed to make the final on a day where track temperatures reached 137 degrees (58.33 celsius)
The teams move on to Sonoma, California, for the DENSO Sonoma Nationals on July 22-24.
Leah Pruett, Robert Hight, Matt Hartford, and Matt Smith emerged as candidates in their respective divisions for a sweep of the four-race swing, which includes stops in Phoenix and Pamona, before finishing in Las Vegas,
After some early-year struggles, Pruett notched her first win for Tony Stewart Racing. It was her first dragster win for the team her husband and NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart assembled last year and marked the first Top Fuel win for the team. Pruett finished off the victorious weekend by topping out at 3.884 seconds, 316.38 mph (508 km/h) on a solo run.
Four-time Funny Car champion Robert Hight steered his Auto Club Camaro to its fifth win in the first eleven races this season. His season record now stands at 30-6 after besting Bob Tasca III in the final.
Matt Hartford and his Total Seal team began the Western Swing with a victory over Aaron Stanfield with a 6.967 time. Hartford had not been past the quarterfinals in the last eight racing seasons and now has five wins in Pro Stock.
In the Pro Motorcycle division, Matt Smith blazed through the field and finished the weekend by posting a 7.097 to finish off Joey Gladstone and set a track speed record of 190.22 mph (306 km/h) while recording his 34th win.
Brittany Force had another disappointing weekend after qualifying first as she failed to make the final on a day where track temperatures reached 137 degrees (58.33 celsius)
The teams move on to Sonoma, California, for the DENSO Sonoma Nationals on July 22-24.