Meet Val, a Lush Mobile Home with Jacuzzi Coming Out from Under the Floor

To embrace this kind of life, one needs to learn how to live tiny in a mobile home. And seeing how the tiny living concept has evolved lately, this sometimes could mean living a more luxurious life than in a conventional house. Especially if you are lucky enough to get your hands on a truck conversion as this astonishing Ford Iveco Cargo turned into a luxurious home on wheels.
It’s the brainchild of a British traveler and designer called Guy Williams, who purchased a 2002 Ford Iveco Cargo for £5,500 ($6,602) and spent 12 weeks transforming it into a beautiful mobile home he christened Val.
The spacious interior of the C1 7.5-tonne (16,500 lb) truck was built from scratch with space and comfort in mind, and the result is breathtaking, to say the least.
What’s even more impressive is that the designer didn’t even use drawings and sketches; he just chalked his ideas out on the floor.
mobile home to discover what lush features it has to offer. First, let me tell you it includes a large kitchen, a dining space, a bedroom, two separate bunk beds, a wet shower room, and - the icing on the cake - a mini spa with jacuzzi bath! How could all this fit into a van, you might ask. Through clever design and effective use of space.
Williams confesses on his Instagram account that he wanted to make a house on wheels that would accommodate four people, but without turning the sofa into a bed. To this aim, he installed a king-size bed that drops down from the ceiling and two almost 6-foot (180 cm) bunk beds. The latter are complemented by drawers, a decent size wardrobe on one side, and two other big drawers underneath. You’ll see below what these drawers hide inside!
Right next to the bunks is the wet shower room which features, besides the big shower head on the ceiling, a composting toilet and wash basin that slide out from underneath the bottom bunk, cleverly putting to good use the dead space in the corner. To take care of these, the builder included a 125-liter fresh water tank, a 250-liter bath water tank, and a 250-liter grey water tank serve.
clever design, he was able to fit a bedroom, a living/dining area, and a jacuzzi bath into a 10-square-meter (107-square-foot) space.
Thanks to the wide body of the Ford truck (2.4 meters/7.87 feet), he was able to install two pocket-sprung sofa/beds facing each other and a rustic removable dining table in the middle to make for a nice living/dining area. There is also access to the outdoors from this area of the mobile home via the double-glazed French doors.
The space turns into a bedroom when the night comes, with the king-size bed installed on an electric winch lowering from the ceiling. For less than £200 ($240), Williams made his own chain mechanisms with a four-point pulley system connected to a 12-volt electric winch.
And when in need of some spa-like treatment, the owners can hide all the furniture away by elevating the bed and folding the couches against the wall, and turn the space into a bathroom with jacuzzi that comes out from under the floor. Quite lush and innovative, isn’t it?
Finally, the kitchen is a charming space that includes all the conveniences of a modern kitchen in a conventional house. You’ll find a 240-volt electric oven, two induction hobs, a 12-volt Inlander fridge powered by two 115Ah leisure batteries, a Belfast sink, and plenty of cabinets for storage.
The kitchen unit was crafted from an old dresser big enough to fit the fridge, a drawer unit, and a bin cupboard. Its design blends perfectly with the rest of the reclaimed wood in the mobile home.
The entire truck’s walls and furniture are made of charming rustic wood that, together with the beautiful slate floor, give the space a cozy flair. The cozy overall atmosphere is completed by homely soft furnishings and curtains. And plenty of natural light pours in all day long through the double-glazed French doors, double-glazed windows, and a skylight.
Though the truck conversion features underfloor heating, the builder also installed a Hobbit wood-burning stove that can heat the entire truck efficiently during those cold winter nights.
It’s the brainchild of a British traveler and designer called Guy Williams, who purchased a 2002 Ford Iveco Cargo for £5,500 ($6,602) and spent 12 weeks transforming it into a beautiful mobile home he christened Val.
The spacious interior of the C1 7.5-tonne (16,500 lb) truck was built from scratch with space and comfort in mind, and the result is breathtaking, to say the least.
What’s even more impressive is that the designer didn’t even use drawings and sketches; he just chalked his ideas out on the floor.
mobile home to discover what lush features it has to offer. First, let me tell you it includes a large kitchen, a dining space, a bedroom, two separate bunk beds, a wet shower room, and - the icing on the cake - a mini spa with jacuzzi bath! How could all this fit into a van, you might ask. Through clever design and effective use of space.
Williams confesses on his Instagram account that he wanted to make a house on wheels that would accommodate four people, but without turning the sofa into a bed. To this aim, he installed a king-size bed that drops down from the ceiling and two almost 6-foot (180 cm) bunk beds. The latter are complemented by drawers, a decent size wardrobe on one side, and two other big drawers underneath. You’ll see below what these drawers hide inside!
Right next to the bunks is the wet shower room which features, besides the big shower head on the ceiling, a composting toilet and wash basin that slide out from underneath the bottom bunk, cleverly putting to good use the dead space in the corner. To take care of these, the builder included a 125-liter fresh water tank, a 250-liter bath water tank, and a 250-liter grey water tank serve.
clever design, he was able to fit a bedroom, a living/dining area, and a jacuzzi bath into a 10-square-meter (107-square-foot) space.
Thanks to the wide body of the Ford truck (2.4 meters/7.87 feet), he was able to install two pocket-sprung sofa/beds facing each other and a rustic removable dining table in the middle to make for a nice living/dining area. There is also access to the outdoors from this area of the mobile home via the double-glazed French doors.
The space turns into a bedroom when the night comes, with the king-size bed installed on an electric winch lowering from the ceiling. For less than £200 ($240), Williams made his own chain mechanisms with a four-point pulley system connected to a 12-volt electric winch.
And when in need of some spa-like treatment, the owners can hide all the furniture away by elevating the bed and folding the couches against the wall, and turn the space into a bathroom with jacuzzi that comes out from under the floor. Quite lush and innovative, isn’t it?
Finally, the kitchen is a charming space that includes all the conveniences of a modern kitchen in a conventional house. You’ll find a 240-volt electric oven, two induction hobs, a 12-volt Inlander fridge powered by two 115Ah leisure batteries, a Belfast sink, and plenty of cabinets for storage.
The kitchen unit was crafted from an old dresser big enough to fit the fridge, a drawer unit, and a bin cupboard. Its design blends perfectly with the rest of the reclaimed wood in the mobile home.
The entire truck’s walls and furniture are made of charming rustic wood that, together with the beautiful slate floor, give the space a cozy flair. The cozy overall atmosphere is completed by homely soft furnishings and curtains. And plenty of natural light pours in all day long through the double-glazed French doors, double-glazed windows, and a skylight.
Though the truck conversion features underfloor heating, the builder also installed a Hobbit wood-burning stove that can heat the entire truck efficiently during those cold winter nights.