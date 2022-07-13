NHRA Releases the First Four Dates for the 2023 Season Beginning at Gainesville Speedway

Beginning with the 54th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway in Gainesville, Florida, the 2023 Camping World Drag Racing Series opens from March 9th-12th, the NHRA has announced. The opening weekend will also feature the Pep Boys All-Star Top Fuel Callout.
The first four race weekend dates in the series will include the 38th annual Arizona Nationals at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Phoenix, Arizona, March 24-26 followed by the 68th annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals at Auto Club Raceway Pamona in Pamona, California, March 30-April 2, then the 23rd annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals-The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada April 14-16.
The organization also revealed that all four professional categories (Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock, and Pro Stock Motorcycle) at Gainesville to start the season. The legendary track hosted the first race of the 2021 season and will do so again next year. Within the opening race weekend, The Pep Boys All-Star Callout pit eight star Top Fuel drivers against each other in a one-day race shootout.
In Arizona, drivers will gather to mark almost four decades of racing in the desert. Then it is on to Pamona where some of the most memorable moments in NHRA history have taken place. The Las Vegas meeting will follow a weekend off and be the first of two races at The Strip.
“We are excited to release the dates for our first four events in 2023 and we’re looking forward to starting a great season of racing in Gainesville,” NHRA President Glen Cromwell said. “By starting our year in Gainesville and then moving out West for three races, we’re able to provide more efficient routing and travel plans for our race teams and the entire NHRA series. While this is a different opening to our typical NHRA season, our plan is to get back to the traditional start to our schedule in the future.”
