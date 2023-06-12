NFS Unbound Volume 3 Is Taking Us Back to the Future With the Legendary DMC DeLorean

After months of waiting, the next big content update for Need for Speed Unbound is finally here. Volume 3 is jam-packed with a bunch of new stuff, like a Speed Pass progression system, daily and weekly challenges, fresh in-game store gear, and Linkups that will take you back to the future in the newly-introduced DMC DeLorean. So dust off your copy of NFS Unbound and buckle up because "Where we're going, we don't need roads."
Starting June 20, you can download the latest and greatest Need for Speed Unbound Volume 3 major content update on your "weapon" of choice, like the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, or PC.
It might sound confusing, but NFS Unbound Volume 3 is the second major update. It challenges players to earn XP, cosmetic items, car and character customizations, and new rides through a series of new races, Playlists, events, and Daily and Weekly Challenges.
While everything sounds great, the DMC DeLorean is the most exciting entry from Volume 3. To get it, you must complete 12 rounds of Linkups involving stunt-based challenges and achieving collective goals of increasing difficulty while racing against the clock.
Speed Pass is a new progression system that will grab you cosmetic and customization items like outfits, driving effects, neon lights, banner stickers, and more through its 75 tiers of content. You can win the Legendary Custom 2014 SRT Viper if you complete enough challenges.
EA has introduced 29 new Daily Challenges, 13 different sets of Weekly Challenges, a new Chat Wheel, Drift playlists, etc. Let's not forget that at the end of the day, Unbound tries to be a Live Service game, so of course, the In-Game Store also has some new additions.
The Robojets Swag Pack contains the Legendary Custom 2022 Mazda RX-7 Spirit R, a clothing pack, Driving Effect, and an exclusive horn for 15 bucks. Next, we have the $10 Ford Mustang GT Legendary Custom Pack bundled with the 2015 muscle car itself and a 10-level Speed Pass boost.
The last item on the list is the $6 Volume 3 Custom Pack, including the 1975 Volvo 242 DL, the 2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI, and the 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Epic Customs.
It's commendable that NFS Unbound wants to stay relevant months after release. Still, this year it has some serious competition from the likes of Forza Motorsport, which should launch on October 10. I intentionally said "should," given Xbox's constant failures to deliver games on their advertised release dates for the past two and a half years and counting.
You will find Motorsport on Xbox and PC through the Game Pass subscription service and on Steam for $70 for the Standard Edition, 90 bucks for the Deluxe version, and $100 for the Premium package.
I advise you not to buy these two great games at full price because playing them through their respective subscription services, like EA Play Pro for Unbound and Game Pass for Forza, is easier and much cheaper.
