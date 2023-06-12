NFS Unbound Volume 3 Is Taking Us Back to the Future With the Legendary DMC DeLorean

After months of waiting, the next big content update for Need for Speed Unbound is finally here. Volume 3 is jam-packed with a bunch of new stuff, like a Speed Pass progression system, daily and weekly challenges, fresh in-game store gear, and Linkups that will take you back to the future in the newly-introduced DMC DeLorean. So dust off your copy of NFS Unbound and buckle up because "Where we're going, we don't need roads."

12 photos Photo: EA