NFS Unbound's Latest Update Has So Many Improvements and Fixes, It's Ridiculous

The long-awaited Need for Speed Unbound Vol. 2 update has finally hit the digital shelves with its fancy-schmancy new challenges and rewards like stickers, driving effects, and character poses, together with an entire slew of fixes and improvements. To EA's credit, when it launched, NFS Unbound was in great condition, which makes you wonder where all these fixes came from, but at the end of the day, any sustained effort from a developer is welcomed, because let's be honest, we're starting to get used too much with games releasing in a broken state. (Cough, cough, Cyberpunk 2077, cough)
Before we get into the nitty-gritty of the ancient-scroll-looking update list, let's take it from the top, in case someone missed the release of the Vol. 2 big post-launch update. Now don't go thinking it's the Second Coming of Most Wanted or anything like that, because the additions are mostly minor, rather than a larger-than-life new experience.
High-speed chases have become somewhat of a new team sport in Lakeshore Online, where you can join other racers and taunt the cops only to evade them and earn giant bags money. Remember, the higher the Heat or Wanted level, the bigger the payout. Well, that's if you manage to actually lose the cops, otherwise, they'll be the ones getting some serious cash from your life savings.
Daily challenges are also featured, which are meant to reward you just by playing a couple of matches. This dopamine-inducing technique seems to become the norm nowadays, especially in live-service games like Fortnite, but hey, if it ain't broke, don't fix it. When you complete enough challenges, an unnamed luxury ride will be keeping its engine warm just for you.
A couple of Rumble playlists have made their way into the update as well, together with four new Endurance events, two Street Races, and Standard Playlists. Also, there's a 'Rare Custom Lotus Emira Balmain Edition 2021' with your name on it if you complete playlists in a Lotus. And if you're a member of the EA Play subscription, you'll be rewarded with the Nissan Fairlady ZG 1971 two-seater.
As far as the fixes list goes, there are literally hundreds of patch notes related to AI Rivals & Cops, Balance, and Meta Tweaks, Challenges, Client & Performance, Customization, Map & Mini Map, Multiplayer, Playlist and Racing, User Interface, Vehicle, World, General Fixes and Improvements, and Localization.
More or less, this would be everything the new update is made out of, aside from sugar, spice, and everything nice of course. A second update has been indirectly hinted at by EA simply by calling this 'Need for Speed Unbound’s first post-launch update.' Simple logic would dictate that a Vol. 3 lies somewhere further down the line, but there's nothing as much as a peep about it circulating the rumor mill.
