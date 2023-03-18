NFS Unbound's Latest Update Has So Many Improvements and Fixes, It's Ridiculous

The long-awaited Need for Speed Unbound Vol. 2 update has finally hit the digital shelves with its fancy-schmancy new challenges and rewards like stickers, driving effects, and character poses, together with an entire slew of fixes and improvements. To EA's credit, when it launched, NFS Unbound was in great condition, which makes you wonder where all these fixes came from, but at the end of the day, any sustained effort from a developer is welcomed, because let's be honest, we're starting to get used too much with games releasing in a broken state. (Cough, cough, Cyberpunk 2077, cough)

6 photos Photo: EA