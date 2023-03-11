The Latest Fortnite And Rocket League Updates Are Exactly Why They Outlive Other Games

While the development of AAA single-player experiences is starting to show signs of an imminent decrease, Live Service games like Fortnite and Rocket League will soon come out of the woodwork more than you think. Time will inevitably separate the wheat from the chaff, and if any new title wants a chance to survive for more than a week, it undoubtedly needs to learn from industry titans like Epic Games that have an almost unique way of updating their moneymakers every couple of months.
I'm not what you would exactly call a fan, but the latest refresh for Fortnite called 'Chapter 4 Season 2' looks so exciting that it even invited an old dog like me back to learn some new tricks. This adaptability is exactly the reason why it's such a ubiquitous phenomenon.
While others tried and died by the old business model formulas, Fortnite basically revolutionized the F2P (free-to-play) model by always staying fresh. It didn't invent this method, but the people in charge know market survivability arguably better than everyone else out there. (I said 'arguably').
As I mentioned in the beginning, a lot of upcoming games will be trying to replicate Fortnite's success. Sony actually hired the person that designed the Battle Pass system to allegedly help them with their upcoming 'The Last of Us' multiplayer-only spin-off.
As someone that has their ear firmly planted on the gaming scene ground, I can tell you without a shadow of a doubt that open-world AAA single-player titles will become somewhat of a rarity in the coming years because the cost of development pretty much doubles with every console generation, while the price increase for games doesn't even keep up with inflation.
So unless companies like Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo, Take-Two Interactive, Ubisoft... you name it, don't find a way to make a golden-egg-laying goose like Fortnite or Rocket League, then something will, unfortunately, give out.
This brings us to maybe the most adaptable video game in history that just released Chapter 4 Season 2 with a set of 'gnarly' traversal mechanics, a new bike and vehicle, along with an entire suite of weapons and all sorts of cool items to ensure you become the ultimate Winner Winner Chicken Dinner!
Actually, there are two bikes, but you won't get to ride one unless you cough up the Battle Pass fee and reach level 26. Also, it's just a glider in the shape of a bike, so you won't be riding it except when you're jumping out of the school-bus-looking plane.
car feels and sounds great, and the bike simply looks 'sick.' If you're in a party or team, I'd strongly suggest going with the bike every time for one simple reason: remember the Terminator 2 motorcycle scene? It reminds me of that, and it just looks bada*s.
One more thing I got to try out that was sort of a bitter-sweet experience was the traversal system from the 'MEGA City.' The sweet part was that it reminded me of Sunset Overdrive (awesome game, by the way), and the bitter part was that there isn't enough of it. It's fun to grind the rails from the city, but it's all over much too soon. Also, there's something called the 'Drift Ridge' car track, which I'm not going to spoil, but make sure to check it out.
You don't have to be a fan to see that Fortnite will endure and survive for a long, long time because it's not afraid to adapt and shake things up. Not to mention that it integrates pop culture elements like no other game has done before.
And speaking of other games, we have Epic's Rocket League, which also got a recent update. Oh, and as a side note, the Battle Pass designer that's now helping out Sony is no stranger to Rocket League's monetization, if you catch my drift.
The Rocket Pass features the European favorite Volkswagen Golf GTI that uses the Octane hitbox, which is basically a car body type with slightly different measurements in length, width, height, and whatnot from other body types. Fret not about it.
If you didn't get the chance to spend all your Season 9 Tournament Credits, they were automatically converted into rewards. You will also find a new Arena called 'Deadeye Canyon' along with a soft reset of the Competitive Playlists.
While Rocket League's new Season doesn't offer content fit for a king's ransom, at least it's for free, and together with Fortnite, there's no shortage of F2P titles to enjoy for what's left of this weekend.
