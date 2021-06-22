Next-Gen Nissan GT-R Rendering Promises to Put Godzilla Back Where It Belongs

A lot has been said about the Nissan GT-R R35 over the years, and even though it definitely lost some of its halo recently after more and more cars got wise to its tricks and can easily beat it in a drag race, it's still the most likely model you'll see with power outputs close to 2,000 hp or beyond.
The car may get old, but the JDM spirit doesn't die. The Godzilla is still a tuner's favorite whenever they want to go for the absurd, and there's a reason for that beyond the GT-R's reputation. It's that VR38DETT 3.8-liter V6 engine that loves to be tuned—or maybe it's just us who love to see it that way.
However cool the GT-R might still be, there's no getting around the fact it's getting old. It was already aging five years ago, actually, so adding half a decade did not do it any service. The Japanese managed to give it a pretty timeless exterior design, but the interior shows its age, to put it mildly. It lacks in both design and features, though most people who drive this car won't really complain about either of the two.
No matter how you look at it, a GT-R R36 is long overdue. You can understand why Nissan doesn't look to be in any hurry to launch it: get it even slightly wrong, and the community will be up in arms. The Japanese carmaker can't afford a LEAF-like fiasco on its hands.
It's funny how the GT-R's situation can have so much in common with that of a feeble electric hatchback, but it does. The LEAF used to be the world's best-selling EV, and Nissan had a great chance to build on that success with the second generation of the battery-powered hatchback. However, the company managed to majorly screw things up by failing to deliver on any of the public's expectations: good range and/or decent performance. You could say the only area where the new LEAF didn't disappoint was the exterior design, but that's just because the original model was pretty bad.
Likewise, Nissan needs to tread carefully with the next GT-R. The expectations are high, and we won't take anything less than that. Well, we don't know about the technical part (really, we don't), but we feel as though the GT-R depicted in this rendering would probably satisfy most people's criteria, and then some.
Nima Farzin's concept manages to capture the brute force the GT-R exudes and give it a modern (if not futuristic) spin. The only thing we're not too crazy about is the lack of rounded taillights. Instead of those, Nima's GT-R gets a setup that somewhat reminds us of the Mazda RX-7. Not a bad thing at all, but we don't think we're ready to accept a Godzilla without the double taillights. Alright, we're nitpicking, but that's what happens when you spoil us with a rendering that's this good.
However cool the GT-R might still be, there's no getting around the fact it's getting old. It was already aging five years ago, actually, so adding half a decade did not do it any service. The Japanese managed to give it a pretty timeless exterior design, but the interior shows its age, to put it mildly. It lacks in both design and features, though most people who drive this car won't really complain about either of the two.
No matter how you look at it, a GT-R R36 is long overdue. You can understand why Nissan doesn't look to be in any hurry to launch it: get it even slightly wrong, and the community will be up in arms. The Japanese carmaker can't afford a LEAF-like fiasco on its hands.
It's funny how the GT-R's situation can have so much in common with that of a feeble electric hatchback, but it does. The LEAF used to be the world's best-selling EV, and Nissan had a great chance to build on that success with the second generation of the battery-powered hatchback. However, the company managed to majorly screw things up by failing to deliver on any of the public's expectations: good range and/or decent performance. You could say the only area where the new LEAF didn't disappoint was the exterior design, but that's just because the original model was pretty bad.
Likewise, Nissan needs to tread carefully with the next GT-R. The expectations are high, and we won't take anything less than that. Well, we don't know about the technical part (really, we don't), but we feel as though the GT-R depicted in this rendering would probably satisfy most people's criteria, and then some.
Nima Farzin's concept manages to capture the brute force the GT-R exudes and give it a modern (if not futuristic) spin. The only thing we're not too crazy about is the lack of rounded taillights. Instead of those, Nima's GT-R gets a setup that somewhat reminds us of the Mazda RX-7. Not a bad thing at all, but we don't think we're ready to accept a Godzilla without the double taillights. Alright, we're nitpicking, but that's what happens when you spoil us with a rendering that's this good.