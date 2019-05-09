Next Ford F-150 Spotted in Traffic, Looks Similar To Current Model

Given the comprehensive work done for the current pickup truck, it shouldn't surprise you that the styling cues that lie hidded underneath that heavy camouflage don't appear to bring any sort of revolution.Sure, the aerodynamics will be improved, as a lower drag coefficient is always important in the race to lower emissions, but it will all be done via subtle details.And while the 2021/2022 Ford F-150 prototype we have here doesn't allow us to notice any interior details, it's no secret that the newcomer's cabin will be thoroughly revised.Expect a boost in terms of perceived quality - despite the utilitarian nature of the machine, its interior is on track for an upmarket move.Nevertheless, the test vehicle allows us to check out the live rear axle at the back, so the many buyers who are making work plans for the truck have nothing to fear.Speaking of which, an all-electric incarnation of the new F-150 was also spied, with this packing independent rear suspension for packaging reasons.There will also be a hybrid versions of the F-150, with at least one of these expected to be offered for the current generation.The rumor mill also talks about the return of diesel power, so one thing is clear: the powertrain options for the next-gen Ford F-150 will be rich.As for the arrival of the vehicle, the newcomer could make its debut next year, coming to the market as a 2021 model.