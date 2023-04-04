Next Android Auto Update Could Include a Top Requested Feature

Android Auto could get a highly anticipated feature when the next stable update starts rolling out, according to evidence found in the latest testing build.
Google could finally introduce an option that allows users to choose the app they want to load when Android Auto launches.
By default, Android Auto automatically starts Google Maps when the phone is connected to the head unit and the app launches. If another navigation app is configured, such as Waze, Android Auto can also load it automatically on startup.
If no navigation app is configured, Android Auto defaults to the app launcher. This is the preferred choice for users who don’t run Android Auto for navigation but rather for listening to music or handling phone calls and messages.
Thanks to a new option that will be introduced in a future Android Auto update, users will be allowed to configure the “starting app” from settings. Evidence of this option was spotted in Android Auto beta build 9.3, currently exclusive to testers.
As reddit user shmykelsa, who has a solid track on Android Auto scoops, Google first planned to bring such functionality to its app nearly two years ago. The first signs of an option to let users configure the startup behavior were spotted in July 2021 when the search giant released Android Auto 6.7 beta. For some reason, the feature never made it to production, with Google eventually pulling it completely.
shmykelsa explains that Google would enable the flag with a server-side switch, so chances are the new option would be activated for users in waves.
At this point, however, the new Android Auto section doesn’t seem to work properly. Users who see the “starting app” entry in settings claim it’s not doing anything. Google is most likely still experimenting with it, so it’ll be interesting to see if the feature is ready for the next production build. If it’s not, then Google seems committed to shipping it this time anyway.
Options to configure the default startup behavior in Android Auto are among the top requested features. For some users, it makes sense to see Google Maps or Waze loading automatically, especially if their primary goal is to get navigation on the head unit in the car.
However, some users rely on Android Auto for music app integration, especially as services like Spotify and YouTube Music also come with a dedicated car experience. Managing phone calls and responding to messages is also possible on Android Auto thanks to Google Assistant integration.
Android Auto 9.3 should be ready for the stable channel in a few weeks, as the first beta build is now rolling out to testers. If no major bug is discovered, it could be released by the end of the month.
By default, Android Auto automatically starts Google Maps when the phone is connected to the head unit and the app launches. If another navigation app is configured, such as Waze, Android Auto can also load it automatically on startup.
If no navigation app is configured, Android Auto defaults to the app launcher. This is the preferred choice for users who don’t run Android Auto for navigation but rather for listening to music or handling phone calls and messages.
Thanks to a new option that will be introduced in a future Android Auto update, users will be allowed to configure the “starting app” from settings. Evidence of this option was spotted in Android Auto beta build 9.3, currently exclusive to testers.
As reddit user shmykelsa, who has a solid track on Android Auto scoops, Google first planned to bring such functionality to its app nearly two years ago. The first signs of an option to let users configure the startup behavior were spotted in July 2021 when the search giant released Android Auto 6.7 beta. For some reason, the feature never made it to production, with Google eventually pulling it completely.
shmykelsa explains that Google would enable the flag with a server-side switch, so chances are the new option would be activated for users in waves.
At this point, however, the new Android Auto section doesn’t seem to work properly. Users who see the “starting app” entry in settings claim it’s not doing anything. Google is most likely still experimenting with it, so it’ll be interesting to see if the feature is ready for the next production build. If it’s not, then Google seems committed to shipping it this time anyway.
Options to configure the default startup behavior in Android Auto are among the top requested features. For some users, it makes sense to see Google Maps or Waze loading automatically, especially if their primary goal is to get navigation on the head unit in the car.
However, some users rely on Android Auto for music app integration, especially as services like Spotify and YouTube Music also come with a dedicated car experience. Managing phone calls and responding to messages is also possible on Android Auto thanks to Google Assistant integration.
Android Auto 9.3 should be ready for the stable channel in a few weeks, as the first beta build is now rolling out to testers. If no major bug is discovered, it could be released by the end of the month.