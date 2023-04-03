Widespread Issue Breaks Down Spotify on iPhone, Emergency Fix Required

A glitch impacting the iOS version of Spotify is wreaking havoc both on the iPhone and CarPlay. The app gets stuck while loading on the splash screen, with users only seeing the Spotify logo. The rest of the UI fails to launch.
The bug was first discovered in late 2022. At that point, it looked like an isolated problem that impacted just a small number of devices.
Spotify is yet to release a full fix, and the problem ended up hitting more devices. A growing number of users now confirm they’re unable to launch Spotify.
The reported behavior is exactly the same for all users. Launching the app is no longer possible, as it gets stuck on the Spotify logo on the iPhone.
Most users claim that Spotify typically crashes after a few minutes, with the interface not loading regardless of how long they let the app running.
The parent firm acknowledged the glitch three weeks ago, but a fix that brings things back to normal for all users is yet to go live. Oddly enough, some users claim that installing the most recent Spotify updates fixes the app. Others continue to report the same broken behavior even on an up-to-date iPhone.
At the time of writing, the latest iOS version is 16.4, while the most recent Spotify release is 8.8.22. This Spotify update was shipped on March 29, but it comes without a changelog. As such, I can’t tell if it was meant to resolve the bug or not.
In the meantime, it’s not hard to figure out why this is a very frustrating problem. Without being able to load Spotify, the app is broken both on the iPhone and on CarPlay. Listening to music and podcasts is therefore impossible when driving as well. Some users decided to jump ship and get a subscription to another music streaming service, especially because the problem has been around for several months.
Only the iOS version of Spotify seems to be impacted. I haven’t seen any app loading errors reported in the Android world, and I can confirm that everything is working properly on Google devices. However, Spotify also loads correctly on my iPhone 14 Pro, so it’s not clear who and why is affected by the glitch.
For now, Spotify says it’s still trying to fix the bug. Most likely, the latest app updates brought additional optimizations that partially resolve the loading error, and this is why users are reporting mixed results. As a result, the best thing you can do right now is to keep Spotify up-to-date and install the latest builds when they are released.
If you’re currently running an older version of Spotify that’s working properly, delaying the update to the latest build might be a good idea.
Spotify is yet to release a full fix, and the problem ended up hitting more devices. A growing number of users now confirm they’re unable to launch Spotify.
The reported behavior is exactly the same for all users. Launching the app is no longer possible, as it gets stuck on the Spotify logo on the iPhone.
Most users claim that Spotify typically crashes after a few minutes, with the interface not loading regardless of how long they let the app running.
The parent firm acknowledged the glitch three weeks ago, but a fix that brings things back to normal for all users is yet to go live. Oddly enough, some users claim that installing the most recent Spotify updates fixes the app. Others continue to report the same broken behavior even on an up-to-date iPhone.
At the time of writing, the latest iOS version is 16.4, while the most recent Spotify release is 8.8.22. This Spotify update was shipped on March 29, but it comes without a changelog. As such, I can’t tell if it was meant to resolve the bug or not.
In the meantime, it’s not hard to figure out why this is a very frustrating problem. Without being able to load Spotify, the app is broken both on the iPhone and on CarPlay. Listening to music and podcasts is therefore impossible when driving as well. Some users decided to jump ship and get a subscription to another music streaming service, especially because the problem has been around for several months.
Only the iOS version of Spotify seems to be impacted. I haven’t seen any app loading errors reported in the Android world, and I can confirm that everything is working properly on Google devices. However, Spotify also loads correctly on my iPhone 14 Pro, so it’s not clear who and why is affected by the glitch.
For now, Spotify says it’s still trying to fix the bug. Most likely, the latest app updates brought additional optimizations that partially resolve the loading error, and this is why users are reporting mixed results. As a result, the best thing you can do right now is to keep Spotify up-to-date and install the latest builds when they are released.
If you’re currently running an older version of Spotify that’s working properly, delaying the update to the latest build might be a good idea.