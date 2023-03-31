Flyme Auto: The New Kid on the Block That Puts Android and CarPlay to Shame

Apple and Google currently spearhead the software revolution in the car, but Chinese firm Meizu has just launched a new operating system that makes its rivals feel outdated.
Called Flyme Auto, the new system powers a completely new experience behind the wheel, as it brings the mobile phone and the car in total sync.
While many might consider it an alternative to Android Auto and CarPlay, it’s much more than that. Flyme Auto was developed to be deeply integrated into the vehicle, so it sports capabilities that aren’t even available on Android Automotive and the new-generation CarPlay.
As compared to its rivals, Flyme Auto is supposed to be significantly more dynamic. As such, it offers more advanced customization options, including a live desktop.
The live desktop feature can adapt to the current time of day or weather conditions. Similar to the dynamic wallpaper on macOS, for instance, it can use a dark mode during the night. If it starts raining, the background can change from a sunny image to reflect the current conditions.
The main screen, referred to as Meizu as the desktop, can also play other roles. For example, it can display relaxing images, with the system also playing calming sounds. The experience can be enabled when you are parked, such as when charging the battery. The interface can extend to all displays in the car, including the one integrated into the instrument panel.
In some ways, this approach is similar to the Android Auto Coolwalk bar which also uses a dynamic configuration to display navigation information and music playback controls.
What makes it more like a full computer is the ability to have multiple apps on the screen at the same time. While Android Auto Coolwalk and the CarPlay Dashboard do this already, Meizu is using a way more advanced approach.
During navigation, users can fire up additional applications that run in dedicated windows on the screen. They can be moved across the screen, so they wouldn’t obstruct the information that you consider to be the most important. Meizu says video calls would also be allowed, but most likely, they would only be supported when the vehicle is not in motion.
Gaming is another essential part of Flyme Auto. The system will be able to run games on the display, and the phone will play the role of a wireless controller. The sound will be routed to the car’s speakers for a more immersive experience.
The operating system comes with a built-in digital assistant, and Meizu has developed AI-powered capabilities for more natural conversations. In addition to standard tasks like opening certain apps or adjusting the air conditioning, it also supports providing answers that look inspired by ChatGPT. The digital assistant would be able to assist drivers with information on how to change a tire, adjust the tire pressure, or make an appointment for regular car maintenance. Everything would be powered by voice commands.
The integration between the phone and the car also allows applications to roam across devices. If you listen to music when you get into the car, Flyme Auto launches the audio application on the dashboard, picking up from where you left off. This way, the music listening experience isn’t interrupted, as it’s seamlessly transferred to the car.
Meizu is now part of Geely, the company that also owns Volvo, so don’t be too surprised if this operating system eventually makes its way to cars sold in Europe. Sure enough, the transition to Flyme Auto would take time and would be quite a challenge, even for Volvo. At this point, both Volvo and its very own Polestar insist on Android Automotive, so it’ll be interesting to see if the carmakers end up switching to Flyme Auto eventually.
