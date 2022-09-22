New Zealand Millionaire’s Fresh Yacht Boasts Top-Level Entertainment and Security Tech

Although it isn’t talked about as much as design or performance features, the entertainment technology (and, in some cases, security tech) onboard today’s luxury yachts has reached impressive levels. After all, it’s not just about cruising in a beautiful setting, but also having fun and feeling safe during long trips at sea.
Earlier this year, the renowned Italian builder ISA Yachts officially introduced a new 213-footer (65 meters) named Resilience. The new superyacht allegedly belongs to Geoff Wilding, the millionaire owner of Victoria Carpets, based in New Zealand. With an estimated price of $65 million, the Italian beauty comes with a plethora of luxury amenities, such as a large beach club, an outdoor cinema, and a stunning bar with a grand piano, in the sky lounge.
But one of its most impressive features is the complex entertainment system onboard, installed by Videoworks. On the upper deck, an iPad-controlled 4K video projection system takes center stage. A Crestron central processing unit helps control the integrated audio-visual system and, when it’s not used, the whole system is cleverly concealed in the ceiling.
According to Videoworks, there’s a Sonos music player on every area of this huge vessel, and guests can customize their music options. The premium areas onboard benefit from Sonance speakers as well.
The complex home automation system was also designed by Videoworks, for smart control of the lights, air conditioning, and the blinds in the premium areas. Even communication with the crew is made easier thanks to a crew call system directly from the iPad, integrated into the AV control unit.
It’s not all about fun, but also about safety. The Resilience superyacht boasts a CCTV system based on five high-resolution IP cameras and a network video recorder, all Panasonic. Network security is also ensured via a Kerio setup, which includes filters, a firewall and antivirus protection.
Those who would like to experience a vacation onboard this new yacht packed with the latest tech are able to charter it through Edmiston, for a whopping $700,000 per week.
