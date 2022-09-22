Lonely Mountains: Downhill Takes Players Down Memory Lane in New Vintage Vibes Season

Originally launched back in 2019, Lonely Mountains: Downhill was a success for developer Megagon Industries. With more than 2.5 million players (as of December 2021), the game won multiple awards and continues to impress through the quality of new content it continues to add.
More recently, the game received two free DLCs that add even more environments and tracks, Riley’s Return and Misty Peak. Earlier this week, developers announced a brand-new season that’s meant to recap many of the game’s daily rides. The new season is now live and will run until October 19.
As per the studio’s announcement, Season 17 – Vintage Vibes is inspired by bikes and fashion of a time long gone. Players will have the opportunity to earn new outfits for their rider, many coming from the early 20th century and the years beyond.
The new season is completely free, so there’s no reason not to take on the challenge in Vintage Vibes since you’ll have the chance to unlock some amazing clothing items and brand-new paint jobs for your bike. Bow ties, aprons, and even suspenders are on the list of outfits that players can unlock throughout the season. To complete each look, make sure to unlock the Vintage paint job which is available for all six bikes in the game.
If you’re not familiar with how the game rewards players, here is quick rundown of the events and customization items that you can unlock while simply playing the game. Each day, a trail will be selected randomly, complete with new obstacles and shortcuts. Additionally, the four weak season offers up a new theme with unlockable cosmetic rewards for participants. In this case, you’ll be getting vintage outfits for your rider and a vintage paint job.
Lonely Mountains: Downhill is available on PC, Mac, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. If you’re not sure you’d like the game, a demo is now available on Steam and Nintendo Switch.
