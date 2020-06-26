autoevolution
New Turbo Mazda3 Revs Its 2.5-Liter Engine, Sounds Like a Missed Opportunity

26 Jun 2020, 15:06 UTC
Codenamed PY-VPTS in the Japanese automaker’s jargon, the SkyActiv-G 2.5T is found in no fewer than three Mazdas in the United States. For the 2021 model year, the 3 will also receive this engine along with all-wheel drive and a torque-converter automatic transmission.
“Wait, so you’re telling me that they’ve missed the chance to resurrect the Mazdaspeed3?” I’m afraid so, dearest reader. More akin to a warm hatch although a sedan will also be available, the turbocharged newcomer will be elevated to the top of the Mazda3 lineup in the U.S.

The following teaser video - titled “Prepare for Launch” – features a few revs and familiar induction and exhaust sounds. Don’t expect sporty cats or anything like that, but a similar exhaust system to the CX-5, CX-9, and the 6 sedan. In North America, the engine is tuned to produce 250 horsepower and 320 pound-feet (434 Nm) of torque from as low as 2,500 rpm.

Both the six-speed box and i-Activ all-wheel drive are expected to be pretty stock as well, void of any performance-oriented improvements. The biggest disappointment, however, is that Mazda won’t sort out the front axle with a limited-slip differential for better corner-carving capability.

While on the subject of sporty handling, Hyundai is selling the Veloster N for $27,600 with 250 ponies on tap from a 2.0-liter engine. That’s $1,000 less than the Mazda3 hatchback Preferred Package with the non-turbo powerplant and all-wheel drive, and this gets us to another problem of the soon-to-be-revealed model. It will be on the costly side of compacts.

July 8th is when the Japanese automaker will take the veils off the force-fed car, and as the opening paragraph implies, there won’t be a row-your-own transmission. Considering that fewer and fewer manuals are being sold in the United States, it’s not that big of a surprise that Mazda North American Operations preferred the auto to the detriment of three pedals.

The SkyActiv-X engine is also due to launch in the United States of America, but heaven only knows when. The SkyActiv-D turbo diesel was supposed to go into the 2014 model year Mazda6, and after half a decade of waiting, it had finally made its appearance. Based on that template, waiting for SPCCI technology to be offered stateside sounds like a bad idea.

