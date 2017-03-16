New Toyota Supra Spied Up Close while Visiting a Gas Station in Germany

The Toyota Supra is getting closer and closer to its unveiling and the fresh spyshots we're here to show you might just be the last that show the sportscar in its current, heavily disguised form.





Since all three models should be offered at the same time, we expect to see the first prototypes of the A prototype of the upcoming Japanese delight was recently spied during a gas station break in Germany. Given the BMW Z5 sister car of the Supra, it's only normal to see the Toyota testing in the country.These images allow us to get up close and personal with the fifth-generation Supra and yet the heavy camo, as well as elements as the faux taillights, don't allow us to check out too many details of the sportscar.The engine compartment of the non-identical twins (the Supra is a coupe, while the Z5 is a roadster) will be occupied by dedicated powerplants, with both offering four- and six-cylinder mills.The high-trim Supra models will be animated by a new turbocharged V6 mill, which should deliver around 400 hp. Given Toyota 's gas-electric reputation and BMW's more recent hybrid dedication, the two carmakers are expected to share a range-topping powertrain of the sort.Fortunately, it seems that the new Supra is part of a more elaborate Toyota sportscar plan, one's that aims to bring back the go-fast glory the carmaker enjoyed in the 90s.Toyota reportedly wants to revive the times when its showrooms housed the Celica, the Supra and the MR2. And while the GT86 currently plays the role of the first, the last will supposedly see the Japanese automaker introducing a mid-engined proposal.Since all three models should be offered at the same time, we expect to see the first prototypes of the MR2 replacement soon. As both the Toyobaru and the Supra-Z5 pair show, partnerships are the way to go when it comes to building sportscar these days, so we'll have to wait and see what Toyota's plans are.