Engineering Explained Guy Uses His Honda S2000 to Blow Up Balloons, Has a Point

1 Mar 2017, 15:49 UTC
All around the world, teachers are making efforts to make their daily activity more engaging for their students, so what if such a stunt could over automotive engineering? Fortunately, you don't have to turn to your imagination for the answer, as the Engineering Explained YouTube channel has been following this principle for half a decade now. And the time has come to discuss... inflating balloons.
Jason, the vlogger behind the YouTube label, has decided to use his Honda S2000 as an air compressor, strapping a balloon to each of its exhaust pipes.

The reason behind the stunt is simple: the YouTuber set out to demonstrate how much air cars need. As you can imagine, this is one of the simplest Engineering Explained clips we've seen in a while.

Note that the calculus used for the clip relies on the engines operating at the redline, while the four-cylinder unit of the Honda wasn't given such an extreme treatment.

The video also compares the VTEC heart of the S2000 to the quad-turbo W16 8.0-liter mill of the Bugatti Chiron and we'll let you discover the numbers in the video.

The balloons featured in the adventure meant it didn't take long for things to go down the humor path in the comments section of the clip. To spare you of the navigation time, we've selected two of the funniest comments.

"So in a birthday party we don't have to fill up balloons again and again we can simply use our cars,"

"Cool! Now I can calculate the time it will take to suffocate myself in my garage,"

Jokes aside, you might want to steer clear of using your engine to play with balloons - as Jason also points out, it might not be the best idea to pull such stunts, even if it might seem harmless.

