BMW Z5 Spied with Top Down For the First Time, Looks Downright Sexy

We admit we're glad to bring you the first set of spyshots revealing the BMW Z5 testing with its top down. And this is not just because we have a thing for open-air driving with snow in the background. You see, this new stage in the development cycle means we're getting closer to the unveiling of the roadster.





Don't worry about the snow ruining anything inside the BMW Z5 test car, as the dashboard cover seems just as thick as the jacket of the driver. Alas, this means we can't talk about the lines of the vehicle's dashboard yet.



Nevertheless, it's enough to zoom in on the rear end of the BMW to notice the production taillights hiding under the camouflage. Oh, and let's not forget the showroom-ready tailpipes displayed by the prototype.



The launch engine line-up of the BMW Z5 will involve at least two mills. The initial base engine will be a 252 hp turbo-four, while the B58 turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six heart of the



The rumors regarding the Toyota part of the deal talk about a hybrid range-topper, but there are no official details on the matter so far. Not that BMW wouldn't have its own gas-electric powertrains - here's the latest



It's still unclear if BMW and Toyota have decided to launch their sister sportscars this year or even if the Z5 and the Supra will land at the same time. Nevertheless, chances are we'll get to see the Z5 in production trim by 2018. The Bimmer has been recently caught testing in its home country, with the fifth-generation Supra also being around, so we can now talk about the cleareast picture showing just how much of a difference the two roof types present on the cars make.Don't worry about the snow ruining anything inside the BMW Z5 test car, as the dashboard cover seems just as thick as the jacket of the driver. Alas, this means we can't talk about the lines of the vehicle's dashboard yet.Nevertheless, it's enough to zoom in on the rear end of the BMW to notice the production taillights hiding under the camouflage. Oh, and let's not forget the showroom-ready tailpipes displayed by the prototype.The launch engine line-up of the BMW Z5 will involve at least two mills. The initial base engine will be a 252 hp turbo-four, while the B58 turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six heart of the M240i , which delivers 340 hp, will serve as the sportier option.The rumors regarding the Toyota part of the deal talk about a hybrid range-topper, but there are no official details on the matter so far. Not that BMW wouldn't have its own gas-electric powertrains - here's the latest Mk V Supra spy footage.It's still unclear if BMW and Toyota have decided to launch their sister sportscars this year or even if the Z5 and the Supra will land at the same time. Nevertheless, chances are we'll get to see the Z5 in production trim by 2018.